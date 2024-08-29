THE ASIAN Mid-Autumn Festival falls on Sept. 17, so there is still time to grab these mooncakes, a symbolic (and tasty) way of celebrating the holiday.

Kee Wah Bakery

Kee Wah Bakery created mooncakes that boast of the modern and authentic taste of Hong Kong’s rich heritage. The Kee Wah Supreme Mooncakes come in the bakery’s signature tin can decorated with a classic emperor’s portrait. The cakes are made with lotus seed paste, peanut oil and salted egg yolks. Flavors include White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with Two Yolks and Golden Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake at four pieces in a tin for P3,600. It also has mini variants, with each mooncake weighing around 60 gm. The Mini Golden Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with Yolk and Mini White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with Yolk come in eight pieces per box for P2,800. Additional flavors include: Red Bean Paste Mooncake, Assorted Nuts Mooncake, and Red Bean Paste Mooncake with Two Egg Yolks (prices starting at P3,100 for four). Kee Wah is also releasing new flavors, such as Egg Custard and Dried Figs. For every P5,000 order of mooncakes, customers will receive freebies (a Mini Panda Cookie Tin or a Mini Shortcake Tin). Visit its stores at Robinsons Magnolia, S Maison, and The Podium. The products are also found on Lazada, Shopee, Pickaroo, Metromart, and GrabMart.

The Hilton Manila

The Hilton Manila at Newport World Resorts unveils its Lunar Legacy collection, handmade mooncakes crafted by chef Kevin Xu Qiao Yuan. The Lunar Legacy collection offers the Traditional Set for P3,088++, the Boutique Set for P2,888, the Snow Skin Set for P2,888++, the Shanghainese Set for P988++, and the Do-It-Yourself Set for P788++. Each mooncake set comes in ruby red packaging adorned with intricate gold trim and patterns, inspired by a traditional Chinese cabinet. Hilton Manila also offers a luxury hamper featuring a box of six of either Traditional, Boutique, or Snow Skin mooncakes paired with a bottle of Dalmore 12 Years whisky for P12,888++. The Lunar Legacy collection is available until Sept. 17 via 7239-7788 or www.hiltonmanila.com.

The Marriott Manila

The Marriott Manila at Newport World Resorts is celebrating the occasion with its own mooncake collection. Presented in gift boxes, the sweet and savory mooncakes come in three flavors: Red Lotus Paste with Yolk, White Lotus Paste with Yolk, and Wine Cranberry. Complement this mooncake experience with pralines available in Chocolate Galaxy and Marble Chocolate flavors. Add-ons include Candied Walnuts and Tie Guan Yin Tea. Available until Sept. 17, the mooncake package starts at P1,488 nett. Every purchase of Marriott Manila’s mooncakes supports a worthy cause with part of the proceeds going to the chosen beneficiary of Marriott Worldwide Business Councils-Philippines. Discounts apply for early bird and bulk orders. For inquiries, call 0917-624-5980 or 0917-584-9553.

MX Durian Mooncake

The MX Durian Mooncake Series, sought after by durian lovers, returns this year with three variants: the Snowy Musang King Durian Gift Box, the Snowy mini 4Musang King D-24 Durian, and the Musang King Durian Molten Mooncake. Every MX Durian Mooncake is filled with 100% Musang King Durian pulp from naturally ripened fruits from Malaysia. For a limited time only, buyers can collect exclusive free gifts for orders of P3,000; meanwhile, delivery is free delivery within Metro Manila for orders worth P6,000 and above. The Hong Kong MX mooncakes are available on Facebook (Hong Kong MX Products Philippines), Instagram and TikTok (@hkmxproductsph), its official website (www.doubledownimportexportinc.com), on Lazada and Shopee (Hong Kong MX Products Phils), through GrabFood, Pickaroo, and MetroMart (various locations of Hong Kong MX Bakery). There are also physical stores at SM Mall of Asia, V-Mall Greenhills, Uptown Mall, and Ayala Malls Cloverleaf.