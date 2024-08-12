If you are using Midea’s new Luna washing machines

WHAT better way is there to launch a new washing machine than by doing a bit of laundry?

As Midea launched their newest line of washing machines, the Luna, on Aug. 6, at their Makati showroom, Anna Marie Alejandro, General Manager of Concepcion Midea, Inc., Philippines, placed a full load of laundry in one of the machines, setting the timer for an hour with her phone. After a series of activities at the launch, the machine beeped to show that it was done with the load — not only had it been washed, it had also been dried in that span of time.

With the Luna’s One Touch Fuzzy Logic feature, users are assured of a user-friendly experience, eliminating the hassle of complicated programming. The machine is able to detect the right water to laundry ratio for every load, and, with its Turbo Wash feature, offers a 40% reduction in washing time.

A HealthGuard feature, which works together with Auto Clean and Steam Care, makes sure that the washing machine’s inner and outer drums are sterilized to avoid secondary contamination and can function with greater washing performance. This also helps clean clothes better. “This is what we’re proud of,” said Ms. Alejandro in an interview.

More importantly, the washing machines can be controlled with an app on a smartphone (meaning you can do chores long-distance).

The line has both front load and top load machines.

The Luna Inverter Series Front Load Combo Washing Machine costs about P51,000, with Ms. Alejandro estimating that they cost 25% to 30% less than Korean and Japanese competitors with similar features. Midea is a brand from China, and is one of the world’s largest manufacturers, especially for microwave ovens.

Its sheer size and manufacturing capabilities are the reasons for the relatively low prices. “Midea manufactures its own products, from the smallest material,” she said. “Midea is the biggest global manufacturer,” pointing out that some of the microwave oven parts of their competitors come from them. “That’s why when it comes to pricing the product, it’s not about sacrificing the quality. It’s because we’re efficient.”

The lower prices, then, allow for more accessibility to Filipino customers: “We’re opening opportunities for Filipinos to upgrade their appliances,” said Ms. Alejandro. — Joseph L. Garcia