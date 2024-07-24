THE ORTIGAS Art Festival (OAF) is showcasing more diverse artists from all over the Philippines for its 7th year.

With the theme “Art for All,” the OAF aims to “expand horizons and put the spotlight on more artists.”

The free event, which runs until Aug. 18 at the east wing of the Estancia Mall in Pasig, features paintings, sculptures, photographs, film screenings, and dance performances, as well as a wide range of educational workshops.

“Since 2018, we have boasted an environment that focuses on emerging talents from regional, artist-led initiatives. We welcome them to showcase their works, an opportunity that is simply not available to them in more exclusive contemporary art fairs,” Renato R. Habulan, OAF head curator, said during the art festival’s opening on July 18.

“Our goal is to really democratize art, open it to the wider audience, engage with the masses. Our challenge is to create an enlightened ecosystem by not concentrating on the top 2% of the market,” he told BusinessWorld.

Helen Mirasol, OAF’s founding consultant, explained that another improvement this year is a lounge area with seating for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, making art an accessible activity to them.

This year, Mr. Habulan led Agos Studio to highlight works by up-and-coming Filipino artists that are part of his two-year Lunduyan mentorship program. These are displayed on the first floor of Estancia Mall’s east wing, along with the exhibit Buklod, featuring works by artists from Iloilo.

Also on view is also the Locations of Freedom exhibit by the vMeme Contemporary Art Gallery, on display at the mall’s second floor, before it departs for the 15th Gwangju Biennale in South Korea. As the official Philippine Pavilion, it shows various art forms, from audiovisual installations and photographs to maquettes and mini sculptures, all reflecting the theme of freedom.

Participating in the festival are the Linangan Artist Residency representing an art community headed by Emmanuel Garibay in Alfonso, Cavite, and the Grupo Sining Angono, Angono Artists Association, and Angono Ateliers Association which are showing vibrant works from Angono, Rizal, which is arguably the art capital of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the Pasig Art Club showcases works from its citizens of various professions and disciplines.

The Ortigas Foundation Library and Redlab Gallery focus on photography and have on display prints of nostalgic and otherworldly qualities, ranging from green landscapes to memorialized moments in urban life. The Nayon Photographers Club is also exhibiting the unique art of “paintography,” which combines painting and photography to create elegant, detailed images.

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) will host late-night movie screenings of award-winning films — Gitling (2023) by Jopy Arnaldo, Independencia (2009) by Raya Martin, Firefly (2023) by Zig Dulay, and In My Mother’s Skin (2023) by Kenneth Dagatan.

Those who attend the screenings can also learn from FDCP experts, headed by its chairman Jose “Joey” Javier Reyes at OAF’s film talks.

Those who like dance can watch performances by the Halili-Cruz School of Ballet and Step by Step Performing Arts Studio.

The Ortigas Art Festival runs until Aug. 18 at the Estancia East Wing, Capitol Commons, Pasig City. Admission is free. For the full festival schedule, follow the Ortigas Art Festival on Facebook or visit ortigasmalls.com. — Brontë H. Lacsamana