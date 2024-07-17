Arts & Culture (07/17/24)

1 of 8

Art restorers’ society celebrates anniversary

FIFTY-ONE artists of the Professional Art Restorers Society of the Philippines and Asia (PARSPA) celebrate the organization’s anniversary with an art exhibit this month. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the art will go to workshops and art supplies for children with disabilities, and also free art restoration services for small towns churches. Organized in 2020 with only 10 art restorers mostly from the academe, PARSPA was officially launched in 2021 to promote high standards in art conservation and restorations. It now consists of close to 300 members with art restorers, artists, curators, cultural conservationists, educators, designers, museum and gallery operators, art collectors and art enthusiasts. The exhibit, “July Jubilations,” is on view for the rest of the month at the Fifty One Collective Art House along 51 West Capitol Drive, Kapitolyo, Pasig City.

Artists and curators weigh in on activism in art

THE Metropolitan Theater of Manila will hold a panel discussion featuring contemporary artists who will discuss the movement of street art as a form of activism in urban culture. Moderated by Bambina Olivares, Head for Communication and Special Projects of The M, the panel discussion will feature Indy Paredes, Lisa Ito-Tapang, Ron Lopez Davis, and Buen Abrigo. The talk will be held on July 20, 2 p.m., at the 2nd floor foyer of The M in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Brian Alegre holds solo exhibition

VISUAL artist Brian Alegre, a painter who works with oil, watercolor, acrylic, and soft pastel, will be holding a solo exhibit called “Pasasalamat.” It serves as a showcase of his artistic achievements and a thanksgiving for his second chance at life following a heart attack and coronavirus infection. His works are on display until July 20 at the Gateway Gallery Studio, Gateway Mall, Quezon City. A percentage of sales will be donated to charitable causes.

Facing fears through shadow puppetry

REKWIYEM, a three-act shadow puppetry show invites the audience to confront the depths of their fears on July 20. The show presents three original tales: the mourning after…, gunita, and Grim Symphony. Rekwiyem was produced in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Karilyo, a group of visual artists from the Culture and Arts Unit (CAU) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB). The show, which is open to the public, will be on July 20, 6 p.m., at the Augusto-Rosario Gonzalez (ARG) Theater, Benilde Taft Campus, 2544 Taft Ave., Malate, Manila. Tickets are P150 for students and P200 for regular tickets. To attend, register through tinyurl.com/RekwiyemKarilyo.

Exhibits on view at NCCA

THE National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Gallery unveiled the “Ille Imperium” exhibit by Filipino contemporary visual artist Paul Hilario on July 6, curated by Laya Boquiren. Mr. Hilario’s works are known for their satirical take on the nation’s current challenges, addressing themes such as governance, societal decay, and corruption, all compiled in the interactive exhibit. The NCCA also opened another exhibit on July 8, “Beyond Brass” by Cameron Castrillo. It showcases Mr. Castrillo’s mastery of his medium, highlighting the fluidity and adaptability of brass using elements such as flame, water, acids, air, and light to turn ideas into tangible art forms — Mr. Castrillo’s sculptures and reliefs. Ille Imperium and Beyond Brass are on view until July 31 at the NCCA Gallery, Ground Floor of the NCCA Bldg., 633 General Luna St., Intramuros, Manila.

Gallerist Elaine Herbosa holds final show

ELAINE HERBOSA, artist and founder of the L’Arc en Ciel gallery, is putting on her final show, “CARPE DIEM II.” After undergoing pacemaker surgery, she hopes to conclude her career as a gallerist with this exhibit over 60 artworks by 13 artists, namely Miguel Buhay, Rene V. Canlas, Julia Cu Unjieng, Noemi Concepcion, Ram Skyler de Leon, Margarita L. Fandiño, Miel Pangilinan, Lizette Barretto Gueco, Elaine O. Herbosa, Alfred Galura, Pilar Quiros, Maribeth B. Santiago, and Rommel Tingzon. The group exhibition will be on view from July 17 to 30 at the ArtistSpace, Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Ave. corner De La Rosa St., Greenbelt Park, Makati City.

Fuente Ovejuna adaptation to be staged

AN adaptation of the play Fuente Ovejuna by prolific Spanish playwright and dramatist Lope de Vega will be staged by Benilde’s Novel:Theater. The story centers on the rebellion of residents in the small village of Ovejuna against their dictatorial ruler. The three-act play was translated by Nicolas Pichay and directed by Armando “Tuxqs” Rutaquio, Jr. The two-hour play will have performances from July 26 to Aug. 3, at 1 and 6 p.m., at the 5th Floor Theater of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo St, Malate, Manila. Tickets are available at P280. For reservations, visit https://rb.gy/j4x6r6.

Exhibition for disability prevention and rehab

“HABAGAT” is a six-month exploratory exhibition that will feature around 25 artists who will highlight the unique perspectives and experiences of individuals living with disabilities, while also emphasizing the commonalities that unite us all. Throughout its six-month run, “Habagat” will also feature events, workshops, performances, and talks in collaboration with government bodies, organizations, and local communities, with the intention of re-examining people’s relationship with disability and collective care. The exhibition opening is held in partnership with Kwago, the HIRAYA Collective for the Blind, and the Municipality of San Juan in La Union in celebration of National Disability Prevention and Rehabilitation Week.. There will be an exhibition launch and community gathering in the Anges Bed and Books, Ili Norte, San Juan, La Union on July 27, 10 a.m.