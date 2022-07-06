Arts & Culture (07/06/22)

1 of 3

Narrative design studio participates in ToyCon

ISTORYA, a narrative design studio founded by artists Rodel Tapaya and Marina Cruz, creates toys and toys and print-based products on the history and culture of the Philippines. “Our vision is to break new ground and transform learning in the Philippines. We aim for a time when our history is easily remembered and is joyfully shared in ways that would bring light to our culture and bring hope to our future” said the husband-and-wife team. IsTorya’s games, which are suitable for kids aged 8 and up, include Patandaan, a card game about historical figures, Sangandaan, a card game about momentous moments in the Philippines. IsTorya will participate ToyCon 2022 at Booth D4, Megatrade Hall, SM Megamall, from July 8 to 10. Its products are also available at IsTorya Studios on Lazada. For more information, visit istoryastudios.ph, contact info@istoryastudios.ph, or follow @istoryastudios on Instagram and Facebook.

Filipino artist with autism releases NFT collection

VICO Cham, an award-winning artist with autism, will release “Cleopatra,” a collection of paintings to be transformed into non-fungible tokens (NFT). Minting is expected to begin shortly after whitelisting on Opensea. Proceeds will benefit Artism Gallery, a gallery that supports artists with disabilities. For details, follow @vicochamnfts on Twitter, Instagram, and Telegram. To join the Discord community, visit https://discord.gg/sPJTM2pYhu.

Manobo artist holds music and dance workshop on Zoom

LISAG: An Agusan Manobo Music and Dance Workshop will showcase traditional performing arts in a free two-part Zoom webinar lecture headlined by Agusanon Manobo tribe member and visual artist Carlito Camahalan Amalla on July 6 and 8. A founder and officer of the Agusan Artists Association in Butuan City and the Balangay Artists Association in Manila, Mr. Amalla will introduce indigenous art forms and their role in enriching the identity of the Filipinos. Mr. Amalla, who is also a performing arts educator from the Design Foundation Department of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, presented his Agusan Manobo embroidery artworks at the School of Oriental and African Studies of the University of London in 2019. Lisag: An Agusan Manobo Music and Dance Workshop is free and open to the public via Zoom. The discussion on the traditional music and dance will be conducted on July 6; the music and dance workshop will be held on July 8. Interested participants may register through https://tinyurl.com/2p8ds7ca.

Art and mental health meet in ‘Introspections’

Health and human rights volunteer organization The Red Whistle partnered with Filipino contemporary artist Reynold dela Cruz and The Astbury for “Introspections,” an exhibition featuring the works that Mr. dela Cruz created during the pandemic. The Red Whistle, which celebrates its 11th anniversary this year, is focused on rebuilding and relaunching its key programs and activities on raising awareness on HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), SOGIESC (sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and sex characteristics), and mental health. For more information, visit www.theredwhistle.com.

Art Lounge Manila presents two exhibitions

THIS July, Art Lounge Manila presents two art exhibits at its Podium and Molito branches. The “Petite Format” printmaking exhibition runs until July 10 at Art Lounge Manila — Podium, Ortigas Center. The Norse Mythology-inspired “Nordic Sky Worlds” exhibition runs until July 12 at Art Lounge Manila — Molito in Muntinlupa City. For more information visit www.artloungemanila.com or follow @artloungemanila on Instagram and Facebook.

‘Dungawan’ at ARTablado

On view at the Upper Ground Floor, North Wing of Robinsons Place Antipolo until July 15 is “Dungawan,” which features the works of Grupo Sining Angono. ARTablado, a portmanteau of “art” and “entablado” is Robinsons Land’s venue for showcasing Filipino creativity. For more information, visit facebook.com/ARTablado.

Maryknoll Ecological Sanctuary holds classical concert

THIS weekend, the Maryknoll Ecological Sanctuary will hold a classical music concert to raise funds for the rejuvenation of its Learning Garden, Vegetable Garden, and Sanctuary Garden. The concert will feature performances by Sr. Nenita Tapia, MM, Glenn Gaerlan, Nina Agustin, Angel Leal, and Francis Ramos. Donations will be accepted through the following BPI (0571-0169-07) and GCash (0995-932–4875). “A Rebirth: A Classical Concert for a Cause” will be held in the Maryknoll Ecological Sanctuary in Baguio on July 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.