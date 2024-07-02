Entertainment News (07/02/24)

1 of 2

THE SHORT documentary Between The Lines, directed by Elvin Jay Macanlalay, won the Best MegaCity-ShortDocs Award at the MegaCities-ShortDocs Festival held in Paris on May 23. The film was also screened during the 9th Semaine du Cinéma Positif Week at the Festival de Cannes 2024 from May 22 to 25. Between The Lines delves into the transformative impact of a community library initiative in Bagong Silang, Caloocan. In a digital era dominated by social media and individualism, the documentary highlights the crucial role of community libraries in empowering children to engage with societal issues through relatable stories. The documentary demonstrated how nurturing the initiative can instill a love for reading among children, given the appropriate space. The community library gained significant recognition last year, and was featured on major TV stations such as CNN, TV5 Frontline Tonight, ABS-CBN’s Bayan Mo Ipatrol Mo, Tao Po A2Z, Net25 Responde Mata Ng Mamamayan, and One PH Balita. It was also prominently covered by online news outlets including The Philippine Star and Manila Bulletin, as well as on Teleradyo 630. MegaCities-ShortDocs is a Citizen short documentary-films Festival highlighting initiatives and/or sharing unacceptable situations seeking to bring effective solutions to Megacities’ challenges in order to improve the life of citizens. Semaine du Cinéma Positif Week is an annual event held during the Cannes International Film Festival.

CCP shows Ganito Na Kami Noon, Paano Na Ngayon

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) Out-of-The-Box Series is back with a devises production adapting the 1976 classic Ganito Kami Noon, Paano Kayo Ngayon?, a Filipino epic set in the late 1950s. The production features the work of three National Artists celebrating their centennials this year: Alejandro Roces, F. Sionil Jose, and Eddie Romero. Written by Jose Victor Torres and directed by Dennis Marasigan, Ganito Na Kami Noon, Paano Na Ngayon? follows Kulas, an old farmer suspected of leading the Hukbalahap. It has performances on July 5, at 7 p.m., and July 6 and 7, at 3 p.m. at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater) at the CCP Complex, Pasay City. Tickets, priced at P1,500, are available via TicketWorld.

Newport to host John Lennon tribute concert

NEWPORT World Resorts brings Beatlemania back to Manila with a concert by renowned John Lennon tribute artist Javier Parisi on July 19 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. The legendary rock icon may be gone, but his spirit and sound comes alive through Parisi’s pitch-perfect recreations of Lennon’s solo hits and The Beatles classics. Tickets, which range in price from P6,800 to P1,000, are now available at all TicketWorld outlets.

Puregold to hold thanksgiving concert

PUREGOLD’S Nasa Atin Ang Panalo, Thanksgiving Concert will be held on July 12, 6 p.m., at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum, Cubao, Quezon City. It will be headlined by BINI, SB19, Flow G, as well as have a special performance by SunKissed Lola. Joining them are special guests Gloc-9, Skusta Clee, Esay Belanio, Letters from June, and Kahel.

Hip-Hop star Hev Abi to tour Australia, New Zealand

MAS Presents and TMP Industries have announced the first concert tour of Australia and New Zealand by Philippine hip-hop music star Hev Abi, taking place Sept.10-24. Hev Abi is the first major Filipino artist to hit one billion streams on Spotify. He sold out his first solo concert at the Frontier Theater in Quezon City last April. His unique and wonderful music fuses traditional Filipino sounds with contemporary hip-hop.