Dining In/Out (06/27/24)

Diamond Hotel offers a taste of the past

DISCOVER a selection of fascinating dishes from the Galleon Trade era at the Diamond Hotel’s Corniche restaurant from June 26 to July 7, as prepared by featured chef and culinary heritage advocate chef Christopher Carangian. From the year 1529, Corniche serves Potaje de Adobado de Gallina, a chicken dish inspired by the Pipian which originated in Mexico. From 1613 comes Adobo de los Naturales, what is currently known as dry adobo and made from a combination of pork and chicken. Another dish to be highlighted is Quilauin from 1794, the first Filipino food seen by Antonio Pigafetta and referred to as the first adobo. Mr. Carangian will guide diners on the origins of Filipino cuisine through the dishes he will showcase at the Corniche lunch and dinner buffet, priced at P3,880 net per person. The Founder and President of Razorchef Philippines and Punong Heneral of the Culinary Generals of the Philippines, Mr. Carangian has a passion for exploring and reintroducing local traditional dishes to promote the country’s historical identity. Diamond Hotel will also recreate the Malolos Congress Dinner of 1898, when the proclamation of Philippine Independence was ratified in Bulacan. Dishes from the original French menu will be prepared by Mr. Carangian, alongside fine wine pairings on July 9 at the Diamond Ballroom at 7 p.m for P6,800 net per person. For inquiries, call 8528-3000 or e-mail restaurant_rsvn@diamondhotel.com.

A Culinary Journey: 2024 National Food Fair

THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) has announced that the 2024 DTI-Bagong Pilipinas National Food Fair will be held from July 3 to 7 at the Megatrade Halls 1-3, 5th Level, SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City. The five-day National Food Fair, billed as the Philippine Cuisine and Ingredients Show, and now in its 10th year, serves as a platform for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the food and beverage industry, a sector that forms nearly half of all MSMEs in the Philippines. Last year’s event generated over P28 million in sales for almost 300 participating MSMEs. Food enthusiasts can expect a diverse selection of products from all regions of the Philippines, from fresh produce to processed and frozen items. There will be special settings to showcase priority industry clusters or sectors, such as the Coconut Industry Pavilion, KAPEtirya or Philippine Coffee Pavilion, the Philippine Island Wine, Beer, and Juice Bar, and Kusinang Filipino (Filipino Kitchen). The event will also feature booths by various government agencies and private sector partners who support the growth of MSMEs. Following the opening ceremonies on July 3, a program of activities will be open to the public throughout the fair. These include cooking demonstrations and business talks and workshops. Participation is free, both on-site and via livestream on the National Food Fair’s social media channels.

Kenny Rogers Roasters supports urban farmers

KENNY ROGERS Roasters held its third Farmvocacy Program, rooted on its message, “Eat Healthy, Help Greatly.” The program fosters a farm-to-table approach where every purchase of Kenny Rogers Roasters’ selected menu item provides support to local farmers. On its third year, the program selected its Chimichurri Roast, whose ingredients are sourced locally, as the featured dish. Early this year, customers who ordered the Chimichurri Roast Solo Plate, through dine-in, takeout, or delivery, also helped Kenny Rogers support Urban Farmers PH — an organization that nurtures unused public spaces, inviting people to discover that farming is enjoyable, doable, and transferrable. For every purchase of a Chimichurri Roast, a portion was donated to Urban Farmers PH. Through the Farmvocacy Program, the roast chicken restaurant chain has raised P300,000. The proceeds donated to Urban Farmers PH were used to support the Taguig Integrated School and Barrio Obrero Elementary School, providing essential resources for their plant beds, seedling nurseries, and technical training in urban farming. The Farmvocacy Program has also provided support to various local farming organizations, most recently with Samahang Magmamanga ng Zambales, Inc.

Jollibee Cheesy Yumburger: now with two patties

Jollibee is introducing the Double Cheesy Yumburger, a Cheesy Yumburger but with double the patties, double the cheese, and double its signature dressing. “Wala talagang tatalo sa Cheesy Yumburger, ever since bata pa kami, special talaga ito para sa’min,” said BINI Maloi, one of the voices of popular girl group BINI, Jollibee’s latest ambassadors, in a press statement. Available nationwide, the Cheesy Yumburger is available through dine-in, takeout, or through delivery apps. The Cheesy Yumburger Solo is priced at P65 and the Double Cheesy Yumburger Solo is priced at P124.