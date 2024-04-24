Arts & Culture (04/24/24)

CCP to launch Earth Day installation by Leeroy New

IN celebration of Earth Day, CCP Thirteen Artists awardee Leeroy New is presenting Mebuyan’s Colony, an installation at the front lawn of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP). The immersive and interactive outdoor installa-tion is part of the CCP’s annual program that promotes environmental awareness and action through arts. Aside from the art installation, the main building’s façade and the Bamboo Pavilion will also be lit up with a new light design by D. Cortezano, resident technical director of Arete in Ateneo de Manila University. The installation and new lighting will be launched on April 25 at 6 p.m. It will run until May 25.

French Embassy opens Olympic photo exhibit

IN the lead-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics this year, Greek Ambassador Loannis Pediotis and French Ambassador Marie Fontanel recently inaugurated the exhibit “Legacy in Motion: A Visual Tribute to Olympic and Paralympic Ath-letes.” The collection of images from Agence France-Presse serves as a tribute to athletes and sports that have defined the Olympics. Included are photos of Filipino athletes Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, Margielyn Didal, Eumir Marcial, Carlos Yulo, Nesthy Petecio, and Michael Martinez. Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, who didn’t make the cut for the Paris Olympics this year, attended the inauguration and was proud to show support for the upcoming Philippine delegation. The exhibit at S Maison, Mall of Asia, Pasay City, runs until April 26.

Choral festival at UST to honor EU-PH relations

THE DELEGATION of the European Union (EU) to the Philippines has partnered with the University of Santo Tomas (UST) to host a choral festival to celebrate 60 years of bilateral relations between the European Union and the Phil-ippines. The concert will feature choral groups from all over the country, showcasing the diversity of music and culture in the EU and the Philippines. Two choirs will receive awards for their outstanding performances expressing cultural diplomacy and the rich heritage of the EU and the Philippines. Sounds of Celebration: Sixty Years of EU-PH Relations will take place on April 26 at 2 p.m. at the Buenaventura Garcia Paredes OP Building at UST, Manila.

Comilang, Speiser talk on collaborative works

TO celebrate Stephanie Comilang and Simon Speiser’s collaborative exhibition “Piña, Why is the Sky Blue?” at Silverlens Manila, the artists will join in a conversation with artist and curator Ian Carlo Jaucian to discuss their works. The conversation will center on the Manila exhibition and how art interacts with the overarching theme of new technologies, including artificial intelligence and virtual reality. It will take place on April 27 at 1 p.m. at the Silverlens Gallery along Chino Roces, Makati City. To register, e-mail Angel at rsvpmanila@silverlensgalleries.com.

Lecture tackles music, stage in Japanese occupation

FILIPINAS Heritage Library’s “Jeepney Jazz Talks” will be returning with a look into the swing era and an exploration of the Philippine entertainment scene during the war. Led by WWII historian Ricardo T. Jose, “Bakit hindi ka dumarating? Music & Stage during the Japanese Occupation” will talk about how Japan’s propaganda affected music and theater in Manila, downplaying American themes of freedom. The event takes place on April 27 at 2 p.m. at the Ayala Museum in Makati City. It will also be livestreamed via Zoom and Facebook Live. For more details, visit bit.ly/fhl-jeepneyjazz2024.

ARTablado presents watercolor exhibit

THE PHILIPPINE Guild of Watercolorists, established in 2016 to showcase its member artists’ talent with watercolor works, has put up an exhibit at ARTablado at Robinsons Galleria. Titled “Our Stories in Color,” the two-week exhibit features watercolor artists Erwin Mallari, Richard Romeo, JC Vargas, Dan Macapugay, and Ton Ador, among many others. It aims to make watercolor painting more accessible to beginners and artists of all levels. The exhibit runs at ARTablado at Robinsons Galleria, Ortigas, until April 30.

Bangus-themed exhibit opens at Gateway Gallery

LOCAL artists are showcasing how beautiful the humble bangus could be, in the exhibit “BANGUS ART: A Collective Art Exhibit on our National Fish.” Presented by Bang Bang Special Crispy Bangus, ArtShow Philippines, and Gateway Gallery, the unique exhibit features drawings, paintings, and sculptures inspired by the bangus (milkfish). It is open to the public until May 3 at the Gateway Gallery on the 5th floor of Gateway Tower, Araneta, Quezon City.

De León, Lukban exhibits at MO_Space

THIS April, two exhibitions will open at MO_Space in Bonifacio Global City (BGC). The first is Pardo de León’s “The Crack, the Gap, the Alleyway,” which delivers coded transmissions echoing through time inscribed in brushwork. Also opening this month is “Anecdotal Evidence.” Her latest paintings aim to elicit a mistrust in the formal properties of her depiction of everyday functional objects. Both exhibits open on April 27 and run until May 26 at the MO_Space gallery at Bonifacio High Street, BGC, Taguig City.

‘Likha Art Caravan’ spotlights Filipino artists

THE MONTH-long multi-site exhibition “Likha Art Caravan” is showcasing young Filipino talents and their works, ranging from digital artworks and graphic designs to illustrations and photographs. The works are now available for purchase and public viewing in Everything’s Fine Books and Gallery and MatchaLater in Makati City, and Cappo Coffee in Quezon City this April. At TheGoodFoodMNL in Quezon City, it will run until May. With the theme “Embracing Diversity from the Different Walks of Life,” the event presents a curated compilation of imaginative works that capture the personal narratives, experiences, and backgrounds of 48 artist-designers from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.