JACLYN JOSE (née Mary Jane Guck), so far the only Filipina to have won an award from the Cannes Film Festival for Best Actress, passed away on March 3.

Talent agency PPL Entertainment Inc., which manages her career, said in social media posts: “It saddens us to inform everyone of the untimely passing of Miss Jaclyn Jose (real name Mary Jane Guck). More details will be shared as soon as they are available. The Guck and Eigenmann families are requesting for everyone to please pray for the eternal repose of Miss Jaclyn Jose and for them to be allowed the respect and privacy to mourn her passing, and navigate these difficult times.”

She is survived by two children: celebrity Andrea “Andi” Eigenmann (with actor Mark Gil who passed away in 2014) and Gwen Garimond Guck (with musician Kenneth Ilagan).

Born the daughter of a stage performer and a US serviceman near Clark Air Base, Ms. Jose got her first taste of showbiz from working as an assistant for her sister, former actress Veronica Jones. She would eventually become an actress herself, starring in what were then called “bold” movies. She found critical recognition for performing in Lino Brocka’s White Slavery in 1986, for which she was nominated for a Gawad Urian. She later earned her first Gawad Urian Best Actress award for her appearance in Takaw Tukso (1987) and kept bagging awards and nominations throughout the 1980s and ’90s.

Her acting chops were best displayed when playing fallen female characters toughened by circumstance. She made many memorable appearances on telenovelas, such as playing acid attack victim Magda in Mula sa Puso, and her last known role in another TV series, FPJ’s Batang Quiapo, where she played a hardened corrections officer.

Arguably though, her greatest acting achievement would be winning the Prix d’interprétation féminine (Best Actress Award) at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 for her work in Ma’ Rosa, directed by Brillante Mendoza, with whom she frequently collaborated. In the film, she played a desperate small-time drug dealer. So far, she is the only Filipino to win the award.

Angel Locsin, who starred with Ms. Jose in various movie and television projects, shared clips of their scenes together on Facebook with the caption: “Your contribution to the entertainment industry will never be forgotten.”

While Ms. Jose’s daughter Andi Eigenmann has yet to release her own statement on social media, she liked actress Dimples Romana’s Instagram post dedicated to her mother.

“Tita Jane, I remember all the laughter, the lessons you generously taught me as a young actor back when we were shooting this movie in 2001 and for our May Minamahal remake,” Ms. Romana wrote. “You will never be forgotten.”

In a Facebook post, alternative film director Raymond Red recalled working with Jose on the films Sakay in 1993 and Kamada in 1996 with Francis Magalona and Bembol Roco, and lamenting that despite saying that they would work together again, it did not come to pass. — Brontë H. Lacsamana