What to expect at Art Fair PH

LONG hoped for projects are finally coming to realization as Art Fair Philippines opens its 11th edition on Feb. 16. It will run until Feb. 18 at The Link car park in Makati City.

This is the second time it will be held onsite since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its regular schedule.

“Many of these projects are things we’ve been wanting to do for previous editions that we were not able to realize but are now finding the right time to come to fruition,” Art Fair Philippines’ Geraldine “Dindin” Araneta told BusinessWorld at the launch back in January.

10 DAYS OF ART

Kicking things off is “10 Days of Art,” a display of public art in various locations throughout the city, which began on Feb. 9.

Installations include visual artist Derek Tumala’s A Warm Orange-Colored Liquid, mounted at the fountain area of Ayala Tower One. It is based on his research at the Manila Observatory and is “his biggest and most ambitious project to date,” according to Art Fair Philippines’ Trickie Lopa.

“It will tackle the issue of climate change, so he is going to be using solar panels to harness solar energy for this piece,” she said.

Over at the Tower Two Green Wall in Ayala Triangle Gardens is motion graphics artist Isaiah Cacnio’s digital projection Prismatic Embra ce, providing color to the greenery and turning it into a unique spot for pictures.

Ms. Lopa explained: “We had Isaiah for Art in the Park in 2023 in the evening and it was such a popular section that we asked him to do something that will last for 10 days in a bigger venue.”

A few steps away is Leeroy New’s sculpture made of discarded plastic bottles. Even Legazpi underpass just outside Ayala Triangle has art on its walls, in the form of Fotomoto PH photography that passersby can see.

To get a map of the Art Walk all throughout Makati, go to 10daysofart.com.

ARTFAIRPH/PROJECTS

A highlight of the fair proper is the ArtFairPH/Projects section.

Exhibition designer and theater director Ed Lacson conceptualized a “contiguous space” that presents works by renowned Filipino artists such as Jonathan Ching, Jigger Cruz, Gean Brix Garcia, and the late Rod Paras-Perez, along with artists from other countries. The space will also feature a group of muralists mentored by Alfredo Esquillo, Jr. and Renato Habulan.

“ArtFairPH/Projects will be located on the 7th floor. The layout will immediately feel different from the gallery floors, and will encourage a sense of discovery. For the first time, we will have quite a few foreign artists presenting for Projects,” Art Fair Philippines’ Lisa Periquet said at the launch.

Another must-visit is “Pambabae,” an exhibit and reappraisal of overlooked Filipino women modernists. Ivi Avellana Cosio, Ileana Lee, Nelfa Querubin, Evelyn Collantes, Phyllis Zaballero, and Lilian Hwang, largely overshadowed by their male contemporaries, now have their time in the spotlight.

Their works from 1969 to 1989 represent “an explosion of creativity that was significant in the development of Philippine modern art.”

“The quality of the work from this period was outstanding. We are opening people’s eyes to art that has remained under the radar,” said Ms. Periquet.

For the 10th anniversary of the Karen H. Montinola (KHM) Selection, there will be a retrospective exhibit featuring the 10 recipients of the annual KHM grant: Pio Abad (2014), Mike Adrao (2015), Mac Valdezco (2016), Mark Valenzuela (2017), Alvin Zafra (2018), Liv Vinluan (2019), Carlo Villafuerte (2021), Melvin Guirhem (2022), and Faye Abantao (2023).

RESIDENCIES, DIGITAL

Also exhibited are works reflecting the experiences of the 2024 residency artists: Mark Salvatus at the Manila Observatory in Quezon City; Anna Miguel Cervantes at the Linangan Art Residency in Alfonso, Cavite; Jett Ilagan at Emerging Islands in San Juan, La Union; Julian Tapales at Butanding Barrio in Puerto Princesa, Palawan; and Renz Baluyot at Orange Project in Bacolod, Negros Occidental. Two foreign residency artists are Iseult Perrault and Petr Hajdyla.

This year, ArtFairPH/Digital returns for its second year, bringing in Daata founder David Gryn who will talk about the digital art scene and present his video artwork Best Dressed Chicken (Manila Version). Milo Creese’s AI work, A Complicated Dance, and George Roxby Smith’s video series, Just Breathe, will also be seen at the fair.

Web3 artist community CryptoArt PH will have its own exhibition showcasing the talent of Filipino artists that use non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain technology.

PHOTO, FILM

The ArtFairPH/Photo section, curated by Sandra Palomar, has FotomotoPH as the sole exhibitor. The Manila-based organization is dedicated to promoting Philippine photography.

Meanwhile, taking the form of a hangout and speakeasy for people to talk about movies and the film scene over beer and music is NO SHOWING. This is a project for the ArtFairPH/Film section which is curated by filmmaker Moira Lang and co-presented by Archivo Gallery and Club Kino.

“Different sets of filmmakers will come in every two hours to changing music and topics. With so many things happening in an art fair setup, this is the chance to sit down and converse,” Ms. Araneta said of the project.