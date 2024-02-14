MANILA Art Show, an exhibition for the first and only Filipino artist officially licensed to paint Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars artworks, opened at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Newport World Resorts on Feb. 2 and will run until Feb. 28.

While this is just his second exhibition in the country, following last year’s showcase of pop culture characters in dry-brush technique using oil and acrylic, this artist is not new to fame. Rodel Gonzalez — also an alum of the Filipino band Side A — is both displaying his art pieces and revisiting the stage with former bandmates.

“I love to be with my family and with Side A, and I decided to hit two birds with one stone this year by having this art show and our concert. It’s like a family reunion for me,” Mr. Gonzalez told BusinessWorld during a live painting session at the exhibit launch on Feb. 2.

“What’s important for me is to create a body of work that everyone would enjoy,” he added.

His paintings in the exhibition feature popular Star Wars characters Yoda, the Stormtroopers, and Darth Vader; Marvel Cinematic Universe fan favorites Iron Man and Spiderman; and Disney princesses Elsa, Cinderella, and many others.

The paintings are done in varying sizes and mediums, such as acrylic on black paper, acrylic on canvas, acrylic on gesso board, oil on canvas, oil on gesso board, oil on aluminum, and giclee on canvas.

On Feb. 10, Mr. Gonzalez performed with his Side A bandmates in Live & Love, a Valentine concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

“Art and music have lots of common denominators, especially the creative process. For me, writing a song is the same thing as approaching a blank canvas. The creative juices, eagerness, and anticipation to start are similar,” he said.

He was first accredited by Disney 15 years ago to reproduce the media giant’s iconic characters and scenarios through his paintings. These works have been sold across Disney Theme Parks, Cruise Lines, and art galleries in Japan, North America, and Europe.

Now based in Florida, Mr. Gonzalez said that the process begins at the start of each year, when Disney Consumer Products (DCP) reaches out to discuss what pieces he plans to do.

“They approve what the 35 licensed artists do so that we don’t just come up with the same things. Once I finish the painting, that’s when I can have DCP approve it to be marketed,” he said.

While he does create non-franchise works — the exhibit includes pieces like Golden Dragon and Azure Dragon in honor of the recent Chinese New Year celebration of the Year of the Dragon and elaborate paintings like El Nido Paradise and Osaka Lady which are priced a little over P1 million each — the franchise works are his personal favorites.

“Of the Marvel characters, my favorite is Iron Man. I relate to his leadership, to how he can innovate. I admire him a lot,” said Mr. Gonzalez.

As for real-life inspirations, he cites his father, Ric Gonzalez, who was a Mabini Group of Artists member, an apprentice of Fernando Amorsolo, and eventually a California-based portrait artist.

“Because of him I’ve learned to be a student of art, and I continue to study it even at 65 years old. To this day, my dad inspires me.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana