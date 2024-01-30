Entertainment News (01/30/24)

1 of 6

Mitski releases short film for ‘I’m Your Man’

SINGER-songwriter Mitski has unveiled a short film for “I’m Your Man,” a song from her latest album The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We. Filmed by music video production company La Blogothèque in Paris, the Aelred Nils-directed film follows Mitski wandering the halls of a 100-year-old concert hall while playing an acoustic rendition of “I’m Your Man.” Another track, “My Love, Mine All Mine,” has resonated with Southeast Asian fans, being the most streamed track for Mitski in the region. The short film is now available on YouTube.

Radwimps to perform in QC for world tour

Japanese rock band Radwimps has announced their upcoming world tour, The way you yawn, and the outcry of Peace, which will have a stop in Quezon City. Following the success of their sold-out world tour in 2023, the band has decided to return to Asia this April and May to perform for fans who were unable to secure tickets the previous year. This time, they will be playing at larger venues. In Manila, Radwimps will perform on the stage of the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on May 1. Tour details can be found here: radwimps.jp/en/live/14715/.

Araneta City to show BTS B VERSE exhibition

Korean superstars BTS will be giving its Filipino fans a different experience, this time on the virtual reality (VR) stage. Together with The Fact Music Awards, Araneta City is staging the “B VERSE “BTS, Singing the Stars” VR Exhibition.” It is a show that will allow ARMYs (the name of BTS fans) to witness the evolution of the Korean pop group through VR technology. It had been presented previously in Malaysia, Japan, and Thailand, and is now set to be held in the Philippines from May 17 to Aug. 15, at Level 4 of the New Gateway Mall 2 in Quezon City’s Araneta City. Tickets will be available soon on Ticketnet Online.

Instituto Cervantes holds Juan Mariné online film series

THIS February, Instituto Cervantes will showcase an online film series Juan Mariné, Goya de Honor, to celebrate the renowned Spanish cinematographer. Four of his films will be available for streaming through the Instituto Cervantes channel on Vimeo (vimeo.com/institutocervantes) and will be freely accessible for four days (96 hours) from their start date and time. It kicks off on Feb. 2 with the tension-filled romance of Orgullo (1955), then continues on Feb. 9 with the comedy Un millón en la basura (1967) set amid city lights and the Christmas atmosphere. The third film, El astronauta (1970), will be available on Feb. 16, as Mariné’s photographic work centers on the stars. The film series will conclude on Feb. 23 with La grieta (1991), which ventures into science fiction and horror, For more information, visit Instituto Cervantes’ website or Facebook page.

Justin Timberlake drops new single and video

MULTI-AWARDED musician Justin Timberlake has released his new single “Selfish” alongside its music video via RCA Records/Sony Music Entertainment. The pop-infused offering is driven by Mr. Timberlake’s soulful vocals and was co-written by the singer, Louis Bell, Cirkut, Theron Thomas, and Amy Allen. It is also the first taste of his solo music since his 2018 album Man of the Woods. The video, directed by Bradley J. Calder, pulls back the curtain on the production process and blends the line between performance and reality. “Selfish” teases Timberlake’s sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, which will be out on March 15. The song is available on all streaming platforms.

James Arthur releases fifth studio album

BRITISH musician James Arthur has released his fifth studio album, Bitter Sweet Love, on Columbia Records. It presents 13 songs, including hit singles like “Impossible,” “Can I Be Him,” “Sun Comes Up,” “Naked.” “Empty Space,” and “Rewrite The Stars’.” The album is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.