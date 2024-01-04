THE YEAR 2023 saw significant growth for The Bistro Group, which ended the year with 23 concepts and over 180 stores nationwide. It opened multiple stores in major malls and free-standing venues in Metro Manila and in Clark, Pampanga and Bacolod City.

This year will see the entry of new local and international brands.

Opening in Q1 2024 is Morton’s Steakhouse. Founded in Chicago in 1978, USD prime-aged steaks forms part of its core menu, along with fresh seafood, hand-picked produce, appetizers and desserts.

Also launching in Q1 2024 is Fogo de Chão, an internationally renowned restaurant founded in Southern Brazil in 1979. It focuses on the technique of churrasco — roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame. The Bistro Group joins Fogo’s existing international franchise partners in Mexico and the Middle East.

There are also several homegrown restaurant concepts planned for expansion or launching this year, from Filipino, Chinese, Western to Mediterranean cuisines.

The food hall My South Hall at Conrad S’Maison will have a brand refresh with the introduction of new counters including Sarap+ Bistro Filipino, Fratboys & Sons (burgers, wings and salads), Xi Nen Hotpot, and the return of WCKD Milk Tea.

Also in the offing are the launch of Chinese restaurant/bar Red Lotus by Modern Shang and a new Mediterranean brand by Spanish chef Alfredo Rodriguez of Bistronomia.

This year will also see the opening of more branches of existing restaurant concepts.