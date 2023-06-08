Dining In/Out (06/08/23)

1 of 8

Singaporean resto opens flagship in Eastwood City

Restaurant chain Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice has opened its flagship store at the Eastwood Mall in Libis, Quezon City. Owned and managed by Tiong Bahru Philippines, it is the 7th branch. The casual dining restaurant is named after its signature dish, poached chicken on aromatic rice, so as not to be confused with the namesake Singaporean tourist neighborhood. Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice merited the 2022 Michelin Bib Gourmand for the fifth time, for its sophisticated taste at affordable prices. The chain’s success is attributed to its healthier food options, as the chickens have less oil and fat, and the curries and kikiam Singapore offer more value for the customers’ money.

Father’s Day at Gringo’s Chicken and Ribs

Gringo’s Chicken and Ribs rolls out its Father’s Day special with Papi’s Paboritos package, available starting June 1. Papi’s Paboritos includes all-time Gringo favorites like Cuban Beef Lechon served on a bed of Gringo’s Cuban rice; Cerveza Wings, fried chicken wings flavored with beer; starters like Caesar Salad and Gringo’s Grinchos; and Angus Bolognese Linguine. To cap the meal, there is the new Classic Tres Leches, an ultra-light and soft sponge cake soaked with three kinds of milk, plus Compadre Chocolates, a decadent chocolate cocoa cream dessert. Papi’s Paboritos is good for three to four people. Also included in the package is a 1.5-liter Coca-Cola. In partnership with Coca-Cola, Gringo is giving away official merchandise like umbrellas and shirts. This limited offer goes for ₱2,198 and is available in all Gringo branches. Gringo Metro Manila branches are located at Ayala Malls Feliz, Bonifacio Global City, Dela Rosa St., Festival Mall, Greenhills, and at SM Mall of Asia Arena, SM Fairview, SM Manila, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, and SM Sucat. Provincial branches include SM Baguio, SM Dasmariñas, SM Legazpi, SM Marilao, and SM Sta. Rosa. Gringo Chicken and Ribs delivers through their official site gringo.ph. These faves are also available via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Starbucks’ drinks of summer

This summer Starbucks offers Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers and Honeycomb Salted Caramel drinks. The new Dragon Drink with Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refresher is a combination of coconut milk, tangy lemonade with real pieces of mango and red dragonfruit (the drink contains caffeine). Then there is the Mango Dragonfruit with Lemonade Starbucks Refresher, a combination of lemonade, sweet mango and dragonfruit flavors with real fruit juice and fruit pieces (it also contains caffeine). The Honeycomb Salted Caramel drinks list includes Honeycomb Salted Caramel Oatmilk Frappuccino which is available in coffee and cream-based variants; Honeycomb Salted Caramel Oatmilk Latte, topped with premium crunchy honeycomb and whipped cream. A new coffee is Brown Sugar Soymilk Iced Shaken Espresso, a hand-shaken espresso with rich layers of plant-based milk and brown sugar syrup.

Machang at Newport World Resort

A boatload of machang is now available for the Dragon Boat Festival at Newport World Resorts. Machang or zongzi is a steamed glutinous rice dumpling with a savory meat filling wrapped in aromatic leaves. Savor the intricately balanced flavors of succulent pork belly, dried shrimp, salted egg yolk, mushrooms, and glutinous rice at Newport’s signature restaurants the whole month of June. Indulge in the Dragon Boat Machang Festival special for P468 net for two people at the Newport Grand Wing’s Silk Road, and the Newport Garden Wing’s Victoria Harbour Cafe and Happy 8. This special is also available for takeout. For more information on the Dragon Boat Machang Festival and other June offers, visit www.newportworldresorts.com.

Tatatito now offers Salted Yema Cake

Tatatito introduces another nostalgic flavor just in time for Father’s Day that takes inspiration from a well-loved Filipino dessert that made many childhood memories sweet — the famous Yema. Tatatito’s Salted Yema Cake fills delicate chiffon cake layers with this rich and sweet custard confectionery. With newly introduced dishes Prawn Randang and Baked Tanigue, this dessert makes the perfect end to a meal. Prawn Rendang is a flavorful dish with large prawns stewed in coconut cream with a blend of secret spices. On the other hand, Baked Tanigue in Kamias is Tatatito’s version of Sinaing na Tanigue. Tatatito is located on the ground floor of the OPL Building, 100 Don Carlos Palanca Street, Legaspi Village, Makati City. Open daily from Monday to Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Saturdays to Sundays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. To order, call 0991-300-5000. Delivery is also available in select locations through GrabFood and FoodPanda.

Hilton Clark presents Crossover Buffet for Independence Day

Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort unveils a new promotion celebrating Independence Day weekend. From June 10 to 12, an array of global flavors will be available across its three restaurants. There will be all-American flavors at Treats with its US-themed buffet, the culinary treasures of China at Xi’s Chinese buffet, and Olive’s international buffet spread. For P2,400 net per adult, guests can enjoy the Cuisine Crossover Lunch Buffet which will be available from noon to 3 p.m. The occasion includes an exclusive offer where the third diner dines for free when accompanied by two paying adults. Hilton Clark is offering a daily lucky draw where guests stand a chance to win gift vouchers for an overnight stay for two with a buffet breakfast at Olive, a Yamcha experience for two people at Xi, a “Drink all you can” for two people at Treat (standard drinks only), and dinner buffet for two at Olive. For reservations or more information, visit www.hiltonclark.com, e-mail CRKPP_FB@hilton.com, or call 0917-823-1580.

An Ebi date with Dad at Tokyo Bubble Tea

For the entire month of June, Tokyo Bubble Tea is offering Ebi Tempura Meal Sets so everyone can amp up Father’s Day celebration. The Ebi Tempura Meal Sets feature three pieces of Ebi Tempura, two Tokyo Big Plates, and two large drinks. Metro Manila diners can enjoy three Father’s Day Ebi Tempura meal sets. Set A has Teriyaki Chicken Don and Gyudon. Set B has Bibimbop and Black Pepper Chicken with Kimchi Rice. Set C has Tonkatsu Curry and Chicken Katsu Omurice. Metro Manila branches are located in Banawe, Greenhills, SM Megamall, and Bonifacio Global City. Each set is P899. There are also specially made set meals for diners in Cagayan de Oro. Tokyo Big Plates for Set A are Teriyaki Chicken Don and Gyudon. Set B has Bibimbop and Sizzling Chicken with Black Pepper Sauce. Set C Tokyo Big Plates has Omurice Classic and Japanese Curry Tonkatsu. Tokyo Bubble Tea branches in Cagayan de Oro are located at Centrio Mall and SM CDO Downtown Premier. Each set is P650. All meals come with an option of adding two servings of Miso Soup for P90. These meals are available via www.tokyobubbletea.com, Grab Food, and FoodPanda.

The Bistro Group opens 6 restaurants at SM City Clark

Hot off the heels of multiple openings at Estancia Mall is the launch of not one, but six new Bistro restaurants this time, at SM City Clark. The Bistro Group builds on a variety of cuisines under one roof — from burgers, ribs, pasta, dimsum, all-day breakfast fare, sushi and more. These can be enjoyed by guests inside the stores or at the great al fresco area. On June 1, Modern Shang and Italianni’s opened; Denny’s opens on June 8 while TGI Fridays, Texas Roadhouse, and Watami will be launched in July. Guests can cross-order from these restaurants. All the restaurants are located at the Ground Level, Clark Tech Hub 9 and 10.