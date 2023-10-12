Dining In/Out (10/12/23)

1 of 4

Coca-Cola PHL hosts their biggest salu-salo

COCA-COLA Philippines gathered over 3,000 Filipinos for a salu-salo or party, the #CokeKAINation, which transformed the Mall of Asia open grounds into a huge picnic area. Coca-Cola Philippines placed hundreds of picnic tables filled with classic and new Pinoy favorite meals and of course, glasses and glasses of the ice-cold Coca-Cola for people to enjoy. The partygoers were entertained by singers Darren Espanto, Sam Concepcion, and P-Pop girl group BINI. The event is also both a milestone and celebration of 111 years of Coca-Cola. The #CokeKAINation is part of the “Coke is Cooking” meals experience platform being rolled out globally by the beverage brand. Aiming to celebrate the rich food culture in every market and enhance people’s dining experience in different parts of the world, the global meals platform — called in the Philippines as #CokeKAINation — leverages the different passion points of consumers which includes food, music, and entertainment.

Brownies Unlimited offers anniversary promo

Brownies Unlimited marks its 35th anniversary this month by offering a box of 10 or 12 brownies for P35 off from Oct. 16 to 22.

Taco Tuesday every day in October at Taco Bell

THIS MONTH, it’s “Taco Tuesday, Every Day” at Taco Bell. Until the end of the month, Taco Bell is giving a free taco with every order of its Tex-Mex-inspired dishes. Order a single-receipt purchase worth at least P399 and get one Crunchy Taco for free. This applies to both a la carte and combo orders. This offer is available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery until Oct. 31.

Estancia opens new restaurants

ESTANCIA opened a slew of new dining outlets in May and June of this year including Locavore, ALC Bistro Paper Moon, Modern Shang, and Yalo. Locavore Kitchen & Drinks has made a name for itself for locally grown, locally crafted, and locally produced food. Locavore serves elevated Pinoy comfort food, like their Sizzling Sinigang and Kimchinigang. The restaurant also serves dishes exclusive to Estancia, such as savory Inasalitos, a Yakitori Platter, and Bulalo Pintxos that are great for sharing over drinks, and crunchy Bagnet Chips. Locavore is located at GF East Wing. Meanwhile, ALC Bistro offers home-style meals such as its Signature Lasagna and Garden Fresh Pizza, with a side of coffee and dessert plates, like its Blueberry Cheesecake and sugar-free Frozen Brazo de Mercedes. It also hosts live music performances and open mic nights. Located at GF East Wing. Paper Moon Café is known for its mille crêpe, a French cake made of many crêpe layers. Cake flavors include salted caramel, ube, mango, mango chocolate, tiramisu, blueberry, strawberry pistachio, chocolate, matcha, red velvet and rainbow. Paper Moon also offers assorted tarts packaged in a box of three. Complementing the mille crêpes are a selection of coffee and pasta, salad, and rice bowls topped with caramelized miso salmon and chicken teriyaki among others. Paper Moon Café is located at GL East Wing. Modern Shanghai is founded on Shanghai’s most original, traditional home-cooked recipes, serving heritage cuisine in authentic but modern fashion. The restaurant’s signature bundles include the six-course Emperor’s Feast that comes with egg rice, string beans, sweet and sour fish fillet, xiao long bao, and water spinach with minced pork. One can also order the seafood hotpot, Shanghai chicken and mushroom, sweet and sour fish, beef sirloin, kung pao or orange chicken, and braised fish in black sauce. Located at GL East Wing. From the same company that brought you Razon’s of Guagua, Yalo serves a new set of cold comfort with its icy treats. They have soft serve ice cream with toppings, Rush On Halo-Halo that can be sipped through a straw, and Screamers or slushies in flavors like Benguet, Luzon, and Palawan. Yalo is located at LG East Wing.

The Bistro Group expands further

THE BISTRO Group pursues its expansion program with the opening of new stores in various locations in the metropolis. Opening this October are Texas Roadhouse branches at Venice Grand Canal, Mckinley Hill, Taguig; Glorietta in Makati; Circuit Mall, Makati; and SM BF. Meanwhile, Italianni’s will launch branches at Circuit Mall and SM BF this October. Its Chinese restaurant concept, Modern Shang, just opened a branch at Eastwood Mall. More branches will be introduced this year at SM BF, Ayala North Exchange, Vista Mall Dasmariñas, and Malolos. Meanwhile El Pollo Loco branches will open soon at Trinoma Mall this October and another at The Shops Ayala Triangle Gardens in December while The Bistro Group’s Spanish restaurant, Tomatito, will open at Estancia Mall side by side with Buffalo Wild Wings this November. Randy’s donuts will roll out in more locations. One recently opened at UP Town Center bringing the total number of branches in the country to 12. It has also secured two new locations at NAIA Terminal 2 and Arcovia in Pasig City that are set to open soon. The Bistro Group’s Japanese concept, Watami, will launch new stores at Vista Mall Dasmarinas and Malolos. For more information, follow @thebistrogroup.

M Bakery focuses on New York cheesecakes, classic pies

M BAKERY, best known for its banana pudding and cupcakes, turns the spotlight on their cheesecakes and hand-baked pies. It adds a Filipino twist to its popular Key Lime Cheesecake by using calamansi instead of the traditional key lime. Then there is the Caramel Pecan Cheesecake, a vanilla bean cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust, draped with homemade caramel sauce and toasted pecans. M Bakery takes Red Velvet Cake but makes it cheesecake. It is a rich, chocolatey, and subtly tart cheesecake resting on a chocolate cookie crumb crust, topped with a dollop of whipped cream and chocolate shavings. The three cheesecakes are available in three sizes: Individual for ₱295, six-inches for ₱1,350, and nine-inches for ₱2,800. Its traditional Blueberry Cheesecake sees its vanilla bean-infused cheesecake topped with fresh (not canned) blueberries, finished with a graham cracker crust. It’s available in three sizes: Individual (₱345), six-inches (₱1,350), and nine-inches (₱3,250). Then there is the Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake, made with Lotus Speculoos spread on a Lotus Biscoff cookie crumb crust, then finished off with yet another layer of Lotus spread and sprinkles of Lotus Biscoff crumbs. Available in three sizes: Individual (₱295), six-inches (₱1,775), and nine-inches (₱3,725). Then there are the pies. M Bakery’s Apple Crumb Pie is a single-crust pie filled with golden apples and topped with a crumbly, butter topping. It also has its iconic banana pudding remixed into Banana Cream Pie: filled with fresh bananas and vanilla pudding atop a vanilla wafer crust and piled with whipped cream. Both are available in two sizes: Mini Pie (₱450) and nine-inch pie (₱1,350). M Bakery’s Pecan Pie is loaded with pecans and enveloped in a brown sugar syrup mixture. Available in two sizes: Mini Pie (₱450) and nine-inch pie (₱1,950). The Blueberry Jamboree features a pecan shortbread crust layered with whipped cream and cream cheese filling and finished with a crown of juicy fresh blueberries (not canned blueberries). It is available in two sizes: Mini Pie (₱595) and nine-inch pie (₱2,300). These desserts are available all year long at the flagship store at Lower Ground of One Bonifacio High Street Mall, Bonifacio Global City, or call 847-9829 or 0917-633-1718 to place advance orders. M Bakery’s other stores are in Power Plant Mall in Rockwell, Makati City; SM Megamall; and Mitsukoshi BGC.

Kaminung Bakery giving away 100,000 free pan de sal

QUEZON CITY’s Kamuning Bakery marks the annual World Pandesal Day celebration on Oct. 16, starting at 10 a.m., by giving away for free 100,000 pan de sal rolls, along with cheese, sardines, hams, juices and other food. The 84-year-old Kamuning Bakery Cafe is located at Judge Jimenez St. corner K-1st St., Barangay Kamuning, Quezon City. Oct. 16 is also the United Nations’ “World Food Day” to highlight global problems of hunger and food security. The public is also invited on the eve of World Pandesal Day, Oct. 15, when a free medical and dental mission will be held at the Kamuning Bakery Cafe from 8 a.m. to noon. This free medical and dental mission is undertaken with volunteer doctors, dentists, nurses and staff of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. and the Chinese General Hospital. The goals of World Pandesal Day are to honor the humble pan de sal as the national bread of the Philippines and to highlight the need to solve the age-old problems of hunger and poverty.

Iconic food stores at Palenque at New Gateway Mall 2

THE ARANETA GROUP signed a contract with some of the Philippines’ most sought-after chefs and restaurateurs who will showcase their local specialties at Palenque, a new food destination that will celebrate the diversity of Pinoy cuisine at the New Gateway Mall 2. Present during the contract signing on Oct. 4 were chef Nico Bailon of Bale Datung, Miguel Moreno of Palm Grill, Albert Uy of Chicken Fandian, chef Myke “Tatung” Sarthou of Tindeli, and Araneta City VP for Leasing Lorna Fabian. Palenque is a Filipino theme-food arena with stalls that will feature iconic regional dishes courtesy of well-known restaurants across the country. Seasonal food festivities from different parts of the country will be promoted in Palenque through bazaars and fairs. Several stores will also be dedicated to regional specialties, produce, and handicrafts. Palenque will be opening soon at the Upper Ground B level of the New Gateway Mall 2 in Cubao, Quezon City.