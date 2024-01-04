Dining In/Out (01/04/24)

1 of 5

The Peninsula celebrates the Feast of the Three Kings

THE PENINSULA Manila brings the holiday season to a close with the Celebration of the Feast of the Three Kings on Jan. 6, Saturday. From 11 am to noon, the Three Kings will visit The Peninsula Manila, bringing with them presents for children. There will be special celebrations starting with a parade around the hotel bringing the Three Kings from the East — Melchor, Gaspar and Balthazar — to The Lobby before proceeding to Escolta restaurant where a buffet lunch awaits guests. The Three Kings lunch buffet price is P3,000 and available from noon to 2:30 p.m. The Feast of the Three Kings is also a time for indulging one’s sweet tooth. Visit The Peninsula Boutique for a taste of Roscon de Reyes (P990), a traditional Spanish brioche-like sweet bread that represents the three kings’ crowns that’s eaten on the Feast of the Three Kings which celebrates Epiphany when the Three Kings came to visit the baby Jesus in Bethlehem. For inquiries or further information call 887-2888, extensions 6691 and 6694 (Restaurant Reservations), e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com or visit peninsula.com.

New drinks, food, and merch at PHL Starbucks stores

NOW available is The Starbucks’ Winter selection, featuring a variety of new drinks. January also sees new dishes and new merchandise that fit the post-holiday season. The new Starbucks Winter Beverages are: Honey Plum Pure Matcha Latte, topped with plum cold foam and sweet plum sprinkles (available in hot, iced); Vienna Creamy Latte, Starbucks espresso infused with vanilla mascarpone cheese with vanilla seeds, topped with mocha sauce, a creamy mascarpone cheese foam and sprinkles of burnt caramel powder (available in hot, iced, or blended variants); and Coconut Double Mocha Macchiato, espresso, white mocha sauce, coconut milk and mocha drizzle (available in hot, iced, or blended variants). The collection of Starbucks Winter Food includes returning favorites and new dishes. Returning favorites are the Mango Float Cake, a buttery cake layered with mango mousse and soft and crunchy meringue, finished with mango buttercream icing; and My Valentine Doughnut, a doughnut filled with vanilla custard filling. New items are: No Sugar Added White Belgian Chocolate and Pecan Cookie, Acai Berry Bowl Cheesecake, Mixed Berries Yogurt Parfait, Roasted Chicken Caesar Parmesan Cheese and Sun-dried Tomatoes on Focaccia, and the Smoked Bacon and Mushroom Bake. Starbucks Winter Merchandise is available in all Starbucks stores and on the Starbucks flagship store on Lazada and Shopee while supplies last. There is the Guardian Dragon and Its Keeper and 2024 Zodiac Collection which includes Zodiac Dragon inspired mugs and lifestyle items celebrating the Year of the Dragon. Philippine exclusives are the FY24 Coffee and Tea Tumbler which comes with 10 free Tall vouchers for coffee and tea beverages, and festive mugs focusing on scenic views and festivities in different parts of the country. Finally, there is the Starbucks Winter Coffee collection, which is available in all Starbucks stores while supplies last. These are the Single-origin Guatemala Casi Cielo, Single-origin Honduras Marcala, and the Costa Rica Tres Rios.

Mercato Centrale launches new market at Bridgetowne

LAST December, Mercato Centrale launched their latest addition near the Bridgetowne Obstacle Course and The Victor statue in Bridgetowne, Pasig. This newest addition to Mercato Centrale’s markets offers a diverse range of freshly prepared meals, artisanal snacks, and gourmet refreshments. With a focus on quality, variety, and convenience, the market endeavors to cater to the tastes and needs of both athletes and spectators alike. The market is open every week from Thursday to Sunday (4 to 10 p.m.) and offers a combination of live music, chilled beverages, and different cuisines from its vendors. Throughout 2023, Mercato Centrale has actively supported small food businesses across their various markets, including Mercato Food Park, Mercato High StrEAT, Mercato Centrale HQ, and Mercato Centrale at McKinley West in Taguig.

Krispy Kreme is giving away 500,000 doughnuts in 2024

SPOT HAPPY with Krispy Kreme this 2024 and be one of the lucky customers to get a dozen from the more than 500,000 Original Glazed Doughnuts that the American doughnut brand will be giving away for 2024. For the Spot Happy campaign, customers have to spot happy moments in their day and magnify their happiness using the Original Glazed Doughnut as their lens. Krispy Kreme unveiled its Spot Happy video, https://fb.watch/j1Ip_pW1ar/, which shows how. Krispy Kreme stores will be holding the 365 Days of Happy, during which every day in more than 100 stores nationwide for 365 days, will give one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for free to guests who qualify in their Spot Happy surprise criteria of the day. There are no announced instructions. Just visit a nearby store, and fit the day’s special rule. 365 Days of Happy will run until the end of the year in select stores nationwide, https://bit.ly/SpotHappyMoments.

FairPrice potato chips and nuts now available in supermarkets

PARTY appetizers and at home snacking get a sophisticated twist with FairPrice’s range of potato chips and nuts, including the award-winning Truffle Potato Chips. These new chips and nuts can be enjoyed on their own or paired with food and drinks. Made from 100% fresh potatoes, the crispy FairPrice Potato Chips can be prepared in a bowl with dips, like tomato salsa, cheese, and garlic aioli. For an appetizing pre-dinner experience pair the Truffle Potato Chips with a bottle of wine. Then there is FairPrice’s range of nuts such as Baked Almonds and California Pistachios, which are sourced from the USA. The chips can be found at leading supermarkets in Metro Manila now. FairPrice California Pistachios and Baked Almonds are available at SM Supermarket, Landmark Supermarket, and South Supermarket. FairPrice will also be launching a wider range of nuts in Philippine supermarkets in the coming months. FairPrice’s range of potato chips and nuts are exclusively distributed in the Philippines by High Tower, Inc.

Jollibee offers Mix Match Combos

WHILE customers often seek things that offer the best value for their money, they sometimes feel that they need to settle for less. That is not the case with Jollibee’s Mix Match Combos, where each option combines value and flavor. These combos offer a variety of Jollibee’s best-tasting products, for a filling and wallet-friendly meal — for P75, they can select a main and a side, enjoying savings of up to P45. First, the customer has to choose one main dish (Yumburger, Jolly Spaghetti, a Burger Steak, or Tuna Pie), then choose one side (Peach Mango Pie, Coke Float, Jolly Crispy Fries, Choco Sundae, or Pineapple Juice). Jollibee’s Mix Match Combos are available nationwide for P75 via dine-in, take-out, or drive-through.