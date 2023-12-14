FOR the fourth year running, Winery.ph is tapping into its sales data to show Filipino wine preferences based on what they’re ordering. While once an online-only operation, Winery.ph opened its first physical store earlier this year.

The top-performing wines are listed in the store’s Kavino Choice Awards. Chris Urbano, the Managing Director and Chief Sommelier at Winery.ph said in a statement, “These awards are backed by real sales data from real transactions. They’re like a GPS for navigating the Philippine wine market’s tastes and preferences.”

Sixty-six wines are on the list out of the store’s 2,000 bottles, and are available at discounted prices at its sale, running until Dec. 16.

The Top Value Reds (those ranging in price from P500 to P1,999) list is led by Matsu El Picaro from Spain. Other wines completing the list are Lagarde Guarda DOC Malbec (Mendoza, Argentina), Bread & Butter Merlot (Napa Valley, United States), Santa Macarena Pinot Noir (San Antonio, Chile), Pra Vinera Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley, United States), Odfjell Armador Cabernet Sauvignon (Maipo Valley, Chile), Gonzalez Byass Beronia Reserva (Rioja, Spain), Beringer Founders’ Estate Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley, United States), Printhie Mountain Range Merlot (Orange, Australia), Chrismont Sangiovese (King Valley, Australia), Butcher’s Cut Malbec (Mendoza, Argentina), and Ramon Bilbao Crianza Rioja Tempranillo (Rioja, Spain).

While Spanish influences are still strong in red wine preferences, Mr. Urbano notes an emerging taste for New World wines, especially from Chile and Argentina. “Many Filipinos continue to prefer styles of red wine that are more intense and fruit-forward, which is best seen in bottles from outside of Europe,” Mr. Urbano said. “But the greatest commonality we see is that they are gaining a deeper appreciation for regions with bang for buck.”

The Bestselling Value Whites list (same price range) has the Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand as its top performer. Several Sauvignon Blancs from the same Marlborough region in New Zealand are also on the list: second-placer Matua Valley Sauvignon Blanc, No. 6 Marlborough Vines, and 10th-placer Dog Point Sauvignon Blanc. Mr. Urbano credits this to “the burst of tropical fruits it presents alongside the varietal’s high acid and herbaceousness that makes it so food friendly.” He does note that Riesling is becoming a more popular choice, alongside Albarino and Pinot Grigio.

For sparkling wines in the value range, the Chandon Brut Sparkling NV from Argentina takes top place. “We’ve observed that, when they’re not buying something as luxurious as Champagne, Filipinos are actually quite adventurous when it comes to sparkling wine,” noted Mr. Urbano. “It’s likely that many buy sparkling wine because of its carbonation, rather than other preferences like specific tastes or styles — though we do see that Sparkling Moscato is popular, possibly for the fact that it is sweet. Australian Prosecco is also growing in popularity.”

In one category, the Philippines is consistent with the rest of the world: we also prefer rosé from Provence.

For their bestselling rosé, Château d’Esclans Whispering Angel (Cotes de Provence, France) takes first place, with the rest of the list dominated by New World wines, save for the Minuty M rosé, also from Provence.

In another category, Premium Whites (ranging all the way to P7,000 per bottle), the winner is a Joseph Drouhin – Chablis Reserve de Vaudon Chardonnay from Burgundy in France. Mr. Urbano notes, “While Filipino wine drinkers generally have a preference for New World styles, we start to see a bigger interest in French wine as they look for premium white wines.”

Winery.ph’s new Global Cellar Door showroom is at 2247 Chino Roces Ave., San Lorenzo, Makati. — Joseph L. Garcia