Shell National Students Art Competition: Filipino strength highlighted in winning works

THE WINNING works in this year’s Shell National Students Art Competition were images of unsung heroes of Philippine society, from hardworking farmers and steadfast artisans to everyday Filipinos upholding cultural traditions.

Following the post-pandemic return to in-person activities, the Shell Pilipinas Corporation’s 56th National Students Art Competition (NSAC) received a record-breaking 2,900 entries across all categories.

“The ingenuity displayed by our participants, their choice of subjects and the stories woven into their art pieces all resonate the profound truth, that the Philippines is a nation that is always moving forward through their creativity and vision,” Serge Bernal, Shell Pilipinas’ Vice-President for Corporate Relations, said in his opening speech on Nov. 28.

He told BusinessWorld after the program that during the pandemic, the number of entries went up since the online format gave wider access. The worry this year was that going back to the physical might mean fewer participants.

“We were surprised to find the numbers actually went even higher,” he said. “This year, we also visited more schools in the regions. If we could bring this to all 7,000-plus islands, we would.”

There were five categories in NSAC this year: Digital Fine Arts, Sculpture, Watercolor, Oil and Acrylic, and the newest category Photography, which was reintroduced for the first time since 1972.

The top winners in each category had recurring messages of the value of Filipino strength and spirit, in keeping with this year’s theme “Galíng Pinoy, Galing Pinoy.”

In the Digital Fine Arts Category, Mary Dawn Jane Monterde of Holy Trinity University in Palawan won first place for her work, Beyond Illumination, which depicts a kerosene lamp’s fire lighting up various facets of the Filipino spirit. Speaking about her work, Ms. Monterde said that her fellow countrymen served as her main inspiration.

Weaving the Narrative by Judhea Java of University of the Philippines Cebu won the Oil and Acrylic Category. The subjects of the piece are women artisans who take on the noble task of continuing the local weaving tradition even in contemporary society. “Indigenous weavers are often marginalized, so I wanted to champion them and show how important they are in weaving the different narratives of Filipino people today,” said Ms. Java.

In the Watercolor category, Glenn Gonzales of the University of the Philippines Diliman won for his painting titled Inaaning Tagumpay. The piece presents a farmer holding up his produce amid the fields. Mr. Gonzales said that it is inspired by his hometown, Nueva Ecija, which is rich in agricultural produce provided by farmers who tirelessly work, day after day, to look after their crops.

The winning work in the Sculpture category is also inspired by farmers. John Patrick Gante of the Bulacan State University won for his sculpture Resilience Unearthed, which depicts a farmer hard at work. For him, the piece is a tribute to “the unsung heroes of our society.”

Finally, Tarlac State University’s Marniel Daguio won first place in the Photography category for his work titled Rahuyo ng Mapag-asang Tala. He said that capturing the act of a cultural tradition being upheld by members of the local community, in the form of hanging a simple parol (star-shaped Christmas lantern), was very important to him.

The 2nd and 3rd place winners are: Mayamang Pamayanan by Mary Ashley Sophia Chikiamco, and Hanapbuhay: Hanap Sining by Jahn Aldrin Carilimdiliman in the Digital Fine Arts category; Prinsipyo by John Lester Garcia, and Faceted Identities by Markus Gabrielle Gallegos in the Oil/Acrylic category; Nak, Uuwi na si Mama by Edward Russel Romero, and Pagsibol by Shereen Yancy Millet in the Watercolor category; Hiraya by Ace Brian De Leon, and Kakanyahan ng Bayanihan by Gerald Ed Chua in the Sculpture category; and Buhay by Jennielyn Liezel Sala, and Pahiyas ng Kamay by Connie Grace Carlos in the Photography category.

This year’s judges were: Ross Capili, Lex Kabigting, and Pablo Biglang-Awa, Jr. for the Digital Fine Arts category; Marina Cruz, Rodel Tapaya, and Ronald Ventura for the Oil/Acrylic category; Kenneth Esguerra, Nemi Miranda, and Renato Habulan for the Watercolor category; Michael Cacnio, Toym Leon Imao, and Ram Mallari for the Sculpture category; and Jorell Legaspi, Ardie Lopez, and Edwin Tuyay for the Photography Category.

Launched by Shell Pilipinas in 1951 as a search for art to feature in its calendar, NSAC grew to become the longest-running Philippine student art competition. Among NSAC’s winners were Jose Joya, Ang Kiukok, and Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera — all National Artists today.

For updates on the virtual gallery of winners, visit Shell Pilipinas’ social media accounts. — Brontë H. Lacsamana