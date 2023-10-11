MFPI lays out plans to enrich PHL arts and culture

THE TWO-YEAR hiatus on in-person events due to the pandemic is long over, and everyone has been showing up in full force to support Philippine arts and culture, according to the Museum Foundation of the Philippines, Inc. (MFPI).

This renewed passion is the main reason that the foundation’s flagship fundraising project, the MaArte Fair at The Peninsula Manila, saw great success this year.

“In terms of foot traffic, we had about 10,000 people, or about 3,500 a day, over the course of the three-day fair. The revenue generated was more than double of last year,” said Max Ventura, a trustee of MFPI, in an interview with BusinessWorld.

“We had 120 exhibitors this year compared to the 94 previously,” he added. The fair, held in August, allowed artisans and sellers of local and sustainable goods — from gourmet chocolates and home and personal care products to handmade clothes and handcrafted jewelry — to occupy three floors of The Pen, including the Rigodon Ballroom.

“Artisan exhibitors really had a bigger space to display and sell their works,” Mr. Ventura said.

Moving forward, the MFPI expects the enthusiasm from this event to carry over to upcoming endeavors, from lectures and tours to art fairs that they sponsor.

SUPPORT FOR MUSEUMS

The Museum Foundation is a non-stock, not-for-profit membership and volunteer organization that provides funding support for the special projects of museums in the Philippines, with the National Museum being its primary focus.

Danny Jacinto, president of MFPI, told BusinessWorld in an interview that the successful fundraising from the MaArte Fair provides a big share for the various projects lined up.

In July, they were able to provide a scholarship grant for a National Museum employee to study for their Master’s in Heritage and Exhibit Design at the Edinburgh Napier University in Scotland. This is in addition to the employee they previously sent to study Conservation Science in Melbourne.

“The scholarship program is a major project. We’re actually seeking out partnerships with different embassies to see if they can co-sponsor scholars with us,” said Mr. Jacinto.

He added that this project helps the National Museum and other local museums in the long run since the scholars can disseminate what they’ve learned to their peers once they return.

Every February, the organization also provides assistance to the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Pasinaya Festival, in the form of shuttles that enable audiences to visit 13 museums and galleries in a hop-on, hop-off tour around the cities of Pasay and Manila.

SPONSORING ART FAIRS, PROJECTS

So far, 2023 “is a good year for Philippine arts and culture” based on the various events that MFPI mounts.

Aside from mounting the MaArte Fair, the foundation also serves as a sponsor and education partner for Art Fair Philippines which is held in February and Art in the Park which is held in March.

This year, they extended support for the production of Threaded Traditions: The Inabal of the Bagobo-Tagabawa, a 30-minute documentary whose main goal is to help preserve weaving traditions and honor the late Salinta Monon, a weaving virtuoso.

The documentary is slated to be completed next month and was filmed entirely in Bansalan, Davao.

“Though our focus is on the National Museum since that’s our mandate, the rest of the donations and grants we use for efforts that help preserve culture and the arts,” Mr. Jacinto said.

He noted that they are currently working on getting accredited by the Philippine Council for NGO Certification (PCNC), which will allow them to properly align their grants as standardized in the NGO sector.

MFPI is also always open to donations, according to the board. Though they rely on MaArte at The Pen and Art in the Park as their two major fundraisers, the foundation is happy to collaborate with other NGOs and corporations, whether it be through monetary donations, services, or manpower.

Tanya Pico, executive director of MFPI added that making arts and culture accessible to the mass market is one of their goals.

“With more support for our projects, we hope we can do our part in enriching our arts and culture and bringing it to more Filipino audiences, reaching not just people of a certain class, but really everyone,” she said. — Brontë H. Lacsamana