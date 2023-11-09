Dining In/Out (11/08/23)

1 of 4

Enderun offers master class with École Ducasse Paris

ENDERUN Colleges, in collaboration with its academic partner, École Ducasse Paris (founded by chef Alain Ducasse and recently awarded World’s Best Culinary Training Institution and Europe’s Best Culinary Training Institution for 2023 at the World Culinary Awards), will be holding a rare one-day masterclass titled “Healthy and Sustainable Cuisine by Alain Ducasse,” led by chef William Groult, Head of Pedagogy at École Ducasse Paris. The class is tailor-made for culinary professionals who aspire to delve into the culinary philosophy of the culinary legend. Mr. Ducasse’s ethos revolves around the principles of “living well” and “eating well.” The class will be held on Nov. 16, 10 a.m., at the Enderun Colleges Culinary Amphitheater, McKinley Hill, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig. The class costs P8,000. For details go to www.enderunextension.com.

Shake Shack teams up with Toyo Eatery

SHAKE SHACK is partnering with Toyo Eatery for its first chef collaboration in Manila. The limited-time salo-salo menu will be served on Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. until everything is sold out, at Shake Shack Central Square BGC. On the same day, the first guest will receive an exclusive Shake Shack x Toyo Eatery merch from the collaboration, while the first 30 dine-in customers will receive a limited edition Shake Shack x Toyo Eatery bucket hat. The merchandise will be available on the event day only. Shake Shack’s culinary director Mark Rosati worked with Tpyp Eatery’s chef Jordy Navarra on a menu celebrating Filipino cuisine: Chicken and Cheek BBQ (P595), which features an all-natural, cage-free crispy chicken thigh, hand breaded and dredged in Panaderya Toyo’s sourdough batter, topped with Toyo Eatery’s pork jowl (from black pigs pasture-raised on in a farm in Batangas and are antibiotic and hormone-free), BBQ sauce and a pickle medley of atsarang papaya, red onions, burong mangga, cucumber and aruy-uy, all served on a non-GMO potato bun; Inasal Fries (P325), crinkle-cut fries dressed in Toyo Eatery’s inasal mayonnaise, topped with garlic chips and served with fresh calamansi and vinegar chili dip; Rosella at Lambanog Lemonade (P275), a Shack-made lemonade with Toyo Eatery’s rosella syrup, spiked with tagay portions of lambanog (distilled fermented coconut sap); and, Tsokolate at Tostadong Bigas Concrete (P355), a frozen chocolate custard blended with Toyo Eatery’s classic toasted rice pudding, candied Palawan cashews, and candied cacao nibs.

Seattle’s Best Coffee’s festive Javakula Collection

SEATTLE’S BEST Coffee is getting into the festive mood with the Premium Festive Javakula Collection “featuring flavors that will make you feel like Christmas is in every cup.” Available in all Seattle’s Best Coffee stores nationwide, the holiday collection sees the comeback of the Chocolate Lush Javakula made with Reese’s peanut butter chocolate, together with two new festive variants: the Cinnamon Dolce Javakula, an ice blended beverage with rich cinnamon flavor, espresso, caramel, and dark chocolate sauce on top of chocolate whipped cream ;and the French Vanilla Javakula, which combines French vanilla, espresso, and white chocolate. The Premium Festive Javaula Collection is available for dine-in, take-out, pick-up, and delivery through Facebook Messenger, Grabfood & Foodpanda.

Starbucks announces holiday beverages, merchandise

STARBUCKS has announced a slew of new Holiday offers from beverage, food, and merchandise. The Holiday beverages (which are also available via GrabFood, foodpanda, and Pick.A.Roo) are returning favorites Gingerbread Latte, Toffee Nut Crunch Latte, and Peppermint Mocha, all of which are available in hot, iced, or blended (coffee and cream based) variants, and Toffee Nut Crunch Cold Brew, which is available in nitro cold brew variant. Pastries are also available: Chocolate Crepe Cake, 17 layers of crepe with chocolate cream filling; the Chocolate Chip Overload Cookie; Red Velvet Whoopie Pie; Chocolate Toffee Nut Roulade; Pistachio Cake; Mango Tiramisu Cheesecake; and Mont Blanc Cheesecake. There are also savory items including Chicken Fajita Roll; Cacio E Pepe Croissant; Casarecce with Miso Butter Salmon; Chicken Pot Pie; and Turkey Ham, Egg, and Mozzarella on Cranberry Pecan Bread. Meanwhile, Starbucks Holiday Merchandise are available in all Starbucks stores and on the Starbucks flagship store on Lazada and Shopee while supplies last. These include a number of Philippine exclusives — the 2023 Holiday Been There mugs featuring the iconic holiday red cup which celebrates the local holiday get-togethers; limited-edition Holiday Rhinestones cold cups in Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue; and gift boxes of miniature versions of Bling Cups through the past seasons; and gift boxes of miniature versions of Bling Cups through the past seasons, among many others. Special coffee blends for the holidays are also available: the Starbucks Christmas Blend 2023, the Starbucks Christmas Blend Espresso Roast 2023, and the Starbucks Christmas Blend Blonde Roast.

7-Eleven launches Snack for Cash E-Raffle Promo

DINER who buy the 7-Eleven Big Bite Hotdog or 7-Fresh Siopao will get a chance to win up to P100,000 cash through convenience store 7-Eleven’s Snack for Cash E-Raffle Promo. Ongoing until Jan. 9, 2024, customers simply need to buy their preferred Big Bite or 7-Fresh Siopao snacks, scan the QR code, and provide their details to submit their raffle entry. They will also get twice the entries per scan when they use the CLiQQ app to pay for their purchase. In week 1-7 from Oct. 25 to Dec. 12, 16 lucky snackers will get a chance to win in the weekly draw: 10 winners of P10,000 each, five winners of P25,000 each, and one winner of P50,000. For week 8-11, from Dec. 13 to Jan. 9, 10 winners will each receive P100,000 from 7-Eleven. Promo participants can submit multiple entries and potentially win the minor prizes, P10,000 and P25,000, multiple times. The promo runs at all 7-Eleven stores nationwide. For more information and promo mechanics, visit www.711snackforcash.com.

McDonald’s serves improved Chicken McDo

MCDONALD’S Chicken McDo is now bigger as it uses better cuts that will ensure not only tastier and juicier chicken in every order, but bigger sizes. McDonald’s has also introduced a new breading procedure that results in an even crispier and flakier chicken skin. Finally, there are McDonald’s sulit offers — the one-piece Chicken McDo with double rice, and the one-piece Chicken McDo with McFloat.

Jollibe offers Chickenjoy Christmas Perfect Pairs promo

THIS HOLIDAY season, Jollibee is holding its newest limited-time offer promo. From Nov. 3 to 30, customers can avail of Chickenjoy Christmas Perfect Pairs, which pairs a one-piece Chickenjoy with the side of their choice. With Pair A, choose among Regular Fries, Extra Rice, Coke Float, or Peach Mango Pie for P109 and save as much as P26. With Pair B, choose between limited-time offerings Choco Banana Pie or Cookie Caramel Sundae for P125 and save as much as P16. Chickenjoy Christmas Perfect Pairs is available nationwide for a limited time only.

Binalot opens 1st branch with Shell

FILIPINO fast-food chain Binalot has officially opened its first branch with Shell at the Shell Mobility on EDSA Balintawak. One of the highlights of the Shell Mobility EDSA Balintawak is the introduction of the largest Shell Cafe in the country. This spacious café offers a welcoming atmosphere for patrons to enjoy quality coffee, snacks, and meals, further enhancing the overall experience at this Shell location.