Dining In/Out (09/15/22)

Biggest Shake Shack opening at SM Mall of Asia

AFTER its first venture into the South, Shake Shack is opening its 5th Shack in the country at the SM Mall of Asia (MOA). Located in the largest mall in the country, Shack MOA is also the biggest with over 250 sqm dining space. At its newest location, Shake Shack has partnered with Filipino artist Lee Caces to recreate a tropical paradise on its construction façade. Showcasing Manila Bay and its famed sunset, the design highlights the synergy between the land and sea that MOA is set against. The design is punctuated by iridescent patterns and lighted LED Shake Shack icons with 3D die-cuts jutting out from the hoarding. Until Oct. 2, the public has a chance to win prizes from Shake Shack by snapping and posting a reel of themselves by the hoarding showing how excited they are for the opening of Shack MOA (tag @shakeshackph on Instagram and make the accounts public to qualify). Ten winners will be selected to get exclusive Shack MOA swags, gift cards worth P500, and tickets for two to the Shack Community Day, where winners get first dibs on the Shack before it opens to the public. Follow @shakeshackph on Facebook or Instagram for more details. Specialty Food Retailers, Inc. (SFRI) is the exclusive franchise holder of Shake Shack in the Philippines. SFRI is a member of the SSI Group.

SaladStop! goes Greek for seasonal salad

THIS season, SaladStop! — known for its salads, wraps, and warm protein bowls — introduces its newest Greek-inspired seasonal salad, Yasou (P365), a mix of romaine and rocket lettuce, sundried tomatoes, candied walnuts, grapes, feta cheese, and shaved parmesan, tossed in a special Greek vinaigrette. Add more candied walnuts or sundried tomatoes for P80 per serving. The Yasou salad or wrap is available in all SaladStop! stores until Oct. 31. SaladStop! Also has a Bring-Your-Own initiative to help reduce their output of single-use container waste. Customers can bring their own reusable container, preferably one liter in size, to any SaladStop! store and get P10 off the price of their salad or warm proteins order. Customers can also avail of fuss-free daily deliveries of their favorite SaladStop! signatures and exclusive bowls and wraps, by subscribing to Daily Bowls by SaladStop! Visit saladstop.pickup.ph for a three-day or five-day plan.

Turks pita wrap opens 1st drive through store

STARTING as a small food kiosk in SM Sta. Mesa, Turks pita wraps has opened its first drive through store in White Plains, Quezon City, just in time for its 15th anniversary. The White Plains store features a contemporary design with high ceiling and a giant industrial fan as its main feature. Seating capacity is limited to 10 seats. A dedicated bicycle rack is also available. The plan to open a drive-through had been in the pipeline even before the pandemic broke out, and the global health emergency only validated Turks owner and CEO Gem Zenarosa’s plan to venture in the drive-through segment, gearing towards increased customers’ convenience, comfort, and safety. Right now, Turks has more than 600 stores nationwide and will open an additional 12 branches, with international expansion coming next. “Globalization is the next target for Turks. We’re hoping to start our international operations this year. We were supposed to open in the US and HK last 2020 but was sidetracked by the pandemic. With the easing of travel restrictions and reopening of the borders, we hope to finally push through with this plan,” said Mr. Zeñarosa in a press release.

McDonald’s releases Teen Titans Go! Happy Meal kits

MCDONALD’S latest Happy Meal comes with Teen Titans Go! coloring kits. Each of the eight Teen Titans Go! Happy Meals includes a poster, stickers and colored pencils. In connection with this, McDonald’s will make an announcement to celebrate National Coloring Day. For more information about this offer, follow McDonald’s Philippines on Facebook and Instagram.

Baon treats from Honeybon

WITH more workers going back to the office and children heading back to school with the return of face-to-face classes, the baon (packed lunch) dilemma is back: How do you give your kids a delicious snack without spending hours in the kitchen? Honeybon, the commercial baking arm of Tokyo Bubble Tea, suggests trying its sweet and savory items that are perfect for packed snacks for the school or the office. Each variant — comes in boxes of six or 12, making it ideal to stock in the fridge, ready for any snack emergency. As long as it’s stored properly, it should last the entire week. For sweet treats there are Brownies, O Fudge Bars (an oatmeal cookie dough crust with a chocolate swirl), Lemon Squares, Crinkles cookies, and Sylvanas (chewy meringue wafers with buttercream in between, coated with vanilla crumbs). The savory items (which come in packs of six) are Chicken Empanada (a pastry filled with shredded chicken breast in a creamy sauce with carrots and potatoes), Beef Tomato Empanada (beef tenderloin braised in tomato sauce with peas, raisins, carrots), and Spicy Tuna Empanada. Honeybon’s sweet and savory items are available for delivery via www.honeybon.ph and at their stores in SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City and Festival Mall in Alabang.