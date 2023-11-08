Arts&Culture (11/08/23)

1 of 7

‘Shreds of Memory,’ 3 more, on view at West Gallery

THE WEST Gallery currently has four exhibitions running this November. Kim Hamilton Sulit’s “Shreds of Memory” gives intimate peeks into the artist’s journey as he expresses his take on the delicate tapestry of life, given visual form through painstakingly pierced wood and shaped canvas, cleverly worked charcoal, selective installation of light sources, and glazes upon glazes of thin paint. Along with this are Raffy T. Napay’s “Mugmog,” Gino Bueza’s “God is a Highway,” and Lourd de Veyra’s “Praise the Lord and Let Social Decay Take Its Course.” The four exhibits are currently on view until Nov. 18 at West Gallery, West Ave., in Quezon City.

Carlos exhibits paintings, sculptures, digital works

GALERIA PALOMA is presenting “Idyllic Reverie,” an exhibition of sculpture, paintings, and digital work by Carlos. They all possess the artist’s trademark colorful takes on romantic vistas and music rooms, which the artist uses as tools for the viewer to always look for the beauty in life. “Modern life doesn’t afford us an easy way to appreciate the simple things — a blue sky, a bougainvillea shrub, or the company of our loved ones. The scenes I paint may seem idyllic, but if we truly take the time to stop and enjoy the joys in our life that are gifts to us, we will find them,” Carlos said in a statement. The exhibition, slated for Nov. 10 to 12, will be held at the Gallery of Greenbelt 5, Ayala Center in Makati.

PPO honors Russian masters

THE THIRD concert of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra’s (PPO) 39th season will feature a program of Russian masterpieces. These are Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor and Tchaikovsky’s Polonaise from Eugene Onegin, and Prokofiev’s selections from Romeo and Juliet. The PPO, led by its director Grzegorz Nowak, will be joined by the 31-year-old Russian pianist Nikolay Khozyainov who has performed worldwide on prestigious stages like Carnegie Hall, the Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and more. At the PPO’s Russian Masters concert, he will be playing Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto. The concert will take place on Nov. 17 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati. Ticket prices, ranging from P500 to P3,000, are available via TicketWorld.

Ayala Museum celebrates MSO’s works

THE AYALA FOUNDATION and Ayala Museum are presenting a concert called Isang Dekada ng Musika, featuring the Manila Symphony Orchestra’s (MSO) Rush Hour concert program. The Rush Hour Concert series began as a musical offering of the MSO and Ayala Museum for the Makati crowd waiting out the rush hour traffic, made up of over 40 shows over the years. Blockbuster performances included Bach versus Beatles, Bohemian Rhapsody in Blue, and the highly popular Video Games Symphonic. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the renowned program, the first concert will be held on Nov. 16, featuring the most popular songs from the concerts. There will be another concert at the museum this month, on Nov. 26. The Christmas Tree Lighting concert will be an evening of music by Philippine Madrigal Singers. It will also center around a Christmas tree inspired by Juan Luna’s painting Hymen Oh Hyménée! Guests can book their tickets at ayalamuseum.org/concerts. Tickets include a tour of the museum as well as wine and canapés before the performances.

Spain and Philippines photo exhibition on display

A PHOTO exhibition titled “Stronger Together: Celebrating 30 years of Spanish Cooperation in the Philippines” is showing various humanitarian and development projects of the Agencia Española de Cooperación Internacional para el Desarrollo (AECID). It celebrates the history of bilateral cooperation between Spain and the Philippines, going back as far as 1974 when the first Cooperation Agreement between the two countries was signed and officially initiated. The exhibition is a collection of photos and a visual survey of AECID’s various programs and grassroots support in the country. It is being presented by the AECID, the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines, and Instituto Cervantes de Manila. The exhibit is on view until Dec. 31 at the Casa Azul Gallery of Instituto Cervantes in Intramuros. Admission is free.

Greek tragedy receives new version in 90-minute play

THE GRACIOUS ONES, an adaptation of the ancient Greek play The Eumenides, will be staged this November. The one-act drama by Aeschylus, the “Father of Greek Tragedy,” follows the story of Orestes after he killed his mother Clytemnestra as revenge for the death of his father, King Agamemnon. The Furies, a race of primordial creatures from the underworld, now hunt him down for his crime of matricide. Produced by Novel:Theater, a group of young thespians from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), the play is directed by Janji Gamboa. The 90-minute production will have performances from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18 at the 6F Black Box of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, Pablo Ocampo St., Malate, Manila. Tickets are available for P350. For reservations and more information, visit www.facebook.com/novel.theater.

Miss Saigon 2024 tickets now on sale

TICKETS are now on sale for the new production of Boublil and Schönberg’s award-winning musical Miss Saigon, which will have performances in the Philippines in March 2024. Direct from the West End and Broadway, Cameron Mackintosh’s acclaimed production of this epic love story is finally making its way to Manila after many years. Tickets are now available via TicketWorld.

Silverlens to show solo exhibition by Geraldine Javier

THE SILVERLENS Gallery in Manila will hold a major solo exhibition by Geraldine Javier called “A Tree is Not a Forest” this November. As an artist-farmer, Ms. Javier explores the processes of nature, contemplating the work of historically significant naturalists, from David Attenborough and Leonard Co to Maria Sibyll Merian and Jane Goodall. Through paintings and textile installations, the artist ponders on how important natural scientific discoveries are to current environmental concerns. Her exhibit will be on view from Nov. 18 to Dec. 20 at Silverlens Manila, Chino Roces Ave. Ext., Makati.