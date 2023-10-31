AUDIO EQUIPMENT manufacturer JBL has released its latest line of iconic ‘70s audio designs, merging retro aesthetics with the latest modern technology for the Gen Z market.

The three reimagined home speakers and the brand-new turntable model promise to take nostalgic audio experiences to new heights with immersive sound, wireless connectivity, and sleek finishes. The latest Authentics speaker range is now available in the Philippines, breathing new life into its iconic JBL L100 speaker from the 1970s. Meanwhile, the spinner turntable caters to a market of Pinoy audiophiles who continue to clamor for a timeless listening experience.

“We have a long history as a solid brand. People now want great sound quality along with retro looks, so that is what JBL is doing,” Harman Asia-Pacific Vice President and General Manager Grace Koh said at the launch on Oct. 24 in Okada Manila.

Larry Secreto, Harman Philippines’ country head, said that the current generation of Filipino customers really love nostalgia, no matter their age.

“When we brought JBL to the Philippines six or seven years ago, we were trying to attract millennials. Now, they’re getting older and they already love JBL, so we are trying to attract Gen Z,” he told the media at the launch.

MODERN TWIST ON CLASSIC DESIGN

The three models of the Authentics range have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and voice assistants while carrying JBL’s unique 70s design elements. These include Quadrex grille patterns, aluminum frames, and custom leather-like enclosures. Even little details like making volume adjustments by turning knobs rather than by pressing buttons give a more vintage experience.

The JBL Authentics 500 (P39,999), the most feature-packed in the series, offers Dolby Atmos music performance for an immersive room-filling sound. Its three one-inch tweeters and three 2.75-inch midrange woofers provide clarity of detail while its 6.5-inch down-firing subwoofer and patented SlipStream bass port guarantee incredible deep bass.

Meanwhile, the JBL Authentics 300 (P26,999) is a more portable smart home speaker, thanks to its convenient metal handle and built-in 8-hour battery. With top-grade room-adjusting components like a pair of one-inch tweeters and a full-range 5.25-inch woofer and down-firing 6.5-inch passive radiator, it is able to prioritize audio balance in any environment.

The JBL Authentics 200 (P20,999) can also fill any space with big sound, amazing clarity, and deep bass. As a compact smart home speaker, it has a pair of 25mm tweeters and a full-range 5-inch woofer and down-firing six-inch passive radiator. The Authentics series is compatible with streaming services via built-in Wi-Fi in stunning high definition. Music can be streamed through AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music, Chromecast built-in, or Spotify Connect for smart listening.

For lovers of the classic sound of an actual record, the JBL Spinner BT Turntable boasts an elegant finish, consisting of an aluminum platter and tonearm, black plinth with JBL orange or gold accents, a contemporary front panel, and a hinged dust cover.

Its sound is even more uncompromising, with a belt drive and motor with an optical sensor underneath ensuring that it is smooth and distortion-free. The die cast aluminum platter plays records perfectly in time, at 33⅓ rpm for albums or 45 rpm for EPs and singles.

All the new models are now available in all JBL stores, authorized dealers, and online stores. Visit JBL Philippines’ official website (www.jbl.com.ph) and social media accounts for more information. — BHL