Entertainment (10/31/23)

Shanti Dope drops new song with HELLMERRY

HIP-HOP enthusiasts are up for an electrifying experience with Shanti Dope and his lyrical partner-in-crime HELLMERRY’s triumphant return with their latest release, “Pull Up.” This duo shows through the song how they storm the rap scene with explosive impact, evident in a pulsating modern trap gangsta vibe and lyrics that hit hard. “Pull Up” encourages emerging talents to push creative boundaries and fearlessly take risks in pursuit of their musical dreams. While Shanti Dope’s style of rap keeps progressing, what remains constant in his writing is a genuine ability to connect with fans through relatable experiences. “Pull Up” is now available on all streaming platforms.

Megaworld opens the Philippines’ first premium bed cinema

MEGAWORLD is opening the Philippines’ first premium bed cinema this November at Uptown Bonifacio in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City. The Uptown Tempur Cinema, Megaworld’s collaboration with Tempur, a global manufacturer of specialized beds, pillows, and mattresses, is a new movie theater designed to keep audiences comfortable for their movie experience. It is equipped with Dolby Atmos audio technology for full immersive sound quality. “Elevate your movie viewing experience like never before at the PHL’s first and most luxurious bed cinema brought to you by Megaworld Cinemas and TEMPUR,” said Uptown Bonifacio in an Instagram post. They said that the bed cinema will open sometime in November.

Benjamin Kheng releases first single with Keenan Te

MULTI-TALENTED Singaporean singer Benjamin Kheng has released “Shared Trauma,” the first single from his upcoming album Gloomy Boogie Vol. II, featuring Australian artist Keenan Te. The first part of the two-part album was dropped earlier this year in August. Written by both Kheng and Te, and produced by Los Angeles-based producer Rence, the song is inspired by the strong emotional bond between individuals who have experienced similar trauma. “There’s something poetic about the feeling of mutual sinking and the polarity of finding new love through old wounds,” said Mr. Kheng in a statement. The mixing and mastering was done by two-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum engineer from New York City, Joe Grasso. Accompanying the release is a music video directed by frequent collaborator Barnabas Chua of Murk & Marrows. The single can now be streamed on all music platforms.

Hit horror sequel, Chinese drama, and more now on HBO GO

FOR the “-ber” months, HBO GO is kicking off its line-up of heart-rending movies and series with a hit horror sequel about a nun and a Chinese period drama. The Nun ll is a sequel to the worldwide smash hit horror film, The Nun. It follows Sister Irene (played by Vera Farmiga) as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun, in 1956 in France. Meanwhile, Scent of Time is an HBO Asia Original. Set in ancient China, it follows shrewd young woman Hua Qian (played by Zhou Ye) who is obsessed with the heir to a Chinese incense empire. Initially, she schemes to steal his heart, which belongs to the daughter of a rival family, which has serious consequences. For reasons unknown, Hua Qian finds herself back in time and commits to correcting the errors of her ways.

Denise Julia turns up the heat with new song featuring P-Lo

FILIPINO R&B sensation Denise Julia returns with “B.A.D.,” featuring P-Lo, which empowers women to be confident about themselves and their sexuality. The upbeat track has delicate, pulsing rhythms and sensual undertones.

“The inspiration for the lyrics came about spontaneously. I was freestyling on some beats when I came across a beat from an overseas producer based in Nigeria. We had collaborated on previous tracks, and this particular beat had a distinct R&B vibe I was searching for, and it was incredibly catchy,” she said in a statement. It is produced by constant collaborator JOEL from Nigeria, who has worked with the promising newcomer on her previous song “bum 2 me.” Denise Julia’s “B.A.D.” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

Nintendo Switch Game releases Detective Pikachu short

THE Pokémon Company recently released Detective Pikachu & the Mystery of the Missing Flan, an animated slapstick mystery short of Detective Pikachu. It has been released worldwide in the languages of 19 countries and regions on YouTube. In the adventure short, Detective Pikachu records his morning routine when a furious Tim barges in, saying that the flan he was saving has vanished from the refrigerator. It is out now on the Official Pokémon YouTube channel.

Beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach’s novel tops NBS bestsellers

FOR Pia Wurtzbach, world-famous beauty queen and advocate, the success of her book Queen of the Universe is yet another feather in her cap. Now a bestselling author, her debut novel made waves in October by topping National Book Store’s (NBS) list of bestselling books in the Fiction – International Publication category. It ranked fourth at NBS immediately after its launch in September and is currently in the process of reprinting. The book is set against the rich backdrop of Manila’s glittering urban life and centers on a character named Cleo who has to face challenges after challenges amid the dizzying world of beauty pageants. Queen of the Universe is currently available in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia and will be available in Canada on Nov. 7, in Dubai on Nov. 9 and the US starting Nov. 14.

Sony Music and SPARK! release documentary to empower girls

THE documentary Sine Niña, a film that showcases the unique stories of women across the Philippines, aims to inspire, uplift, and empower audiences— as well as start important conversations around equality, purpose, and mental health. One of these stories is that of 21-year old Irish Miras, who recalls the trauma she experienced as a child. Directed by Carmen del Prado, it is a culmination of a partnership between SPARK! (Samahan ng mga Pilipina Para sa Reporma at Kaunlaran), an NGO committed to the development of women and women’s organizations; and Sony Music Group’s Global Social Justice Fund, which provides grants to projects that support social justice initiatives around the world. Sine Niña was also scored by Pat Lasaten and Agnes Reoma of Ben&Ben, and features songs by Ben&Ben, Barbie Almalbis, Hazel Faith, and Any Name’s Okay. The film made its debut last Oct. 18 at Gateway Cinema 6 in Quezon City, with hundreds of students in attendance, coinciding with the International Day of the Girl. It will be available to stream on the SPARK! YouTube channel by the end of the month. It will also be screened in schools nationwide.

Gigi de Lana and Mitoy Yonting concert at Newport

RISING diva Gigi de Lana and veteran vocalist Mitoy Yonting are the newest rockstar match made in Newport World Resorts. Their electrifying tandem creates Vibe and Drive, a back-to-back concert jam that unleashes good vibes and takes audiences to an unforgettable musical journey at the Newport Performing Arts Theater (NPAT) on Nov. 18, 8 p.m. All in one night’s show, Ms. De Lana and Mr. Yonting will serve a double dose of vocal prowess, along with sensational group The Gigi Vibes and iconic cover band The Draybers. Both rockstars in their own right, they have been dominating the country’s premier entertainment destination, headlining successful concerts and shows over the years. Witness them rock together for the first time in the Vibe and Drive concert, as tickets are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets. The prices range from P1,200 to P6,800. For inquiries, contact JhayR dela Cruz at 0917 818 9847, Raf Sangco at 0917 807 9387, James Rodriguez at 0917 829 2173, and Paulo San Jose at 0917 810 5031.

Rod Stewart to perform in Manila in March

LIVE Nation Philippines announced on Wednesday that Rod Stewart is coming to Manila for his Live in Concert, One Last Time at the Mall of Asia Arena on March 13, 2024. Th British singer-songwriter and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s hit songs include “I Don’t Want To Talk About It,” “Maggie May,” “Reason to Believe,” and “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” Tickets for the concert range from P3,500 for general admission to P23,000 for the VIP package. A fan club presale begins on Nov. 15 while the general ticket sales will open on Nov. 17.