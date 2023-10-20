Entertainment News (10/20/23)

1 of 5

Gloc-9, Ramdiss, Hero to headline Spotify concert

THE Spotify KALYE X concert series is now heading to its grand finale in Manila, starring hip-hop legend Gloc-9, together with rising lyricist Ramdiss and flow master Hero. They will unveil the final track of the three first original Filipino hip-hop Spotify Singles as part of KALYE X during the show. In partnership with Wish 107.5, the concert will take place at the Circuit Event Grounds in Makati on Oct. 28, free of charge. To join the hip-hop celebration, audience members must be 18 years old and above, have a pre-registration QR code, a Spotify account, and a valid photo ID with birthdate. Gates will open at 4 p.m. for Spotify Premium users, giving them an exclusive sneak peek at the artist soundcheck, while free users can start entering the venue at 5:30 p.m. Visit the #SpotifyKalyeX Manila event page for more information.

TV5 and PBA partner with A2Z for free TV

THE PHILIPPINE Basketball Association (PBA), together with TV5, announced the league’s new free-to-air home for its 48th season is A2Z. “TV5 continues to be a strong supporter of the PBA and Philippine Basketball as a whole. The partnership with A2Z ensures that Filipinos nationwide have widespread access to live PBA Games on free-to-air and opens up new audiences to experience the country’s top basketball league,” said TV5 President and CEO Guido Zaballero in a press statement. Once the league tips off on Nov. 5, fans can watch the PBA games live on A2Z every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, with weekday games airing at 4 and 8p.m., while weekend games tip off at 3 and 6:15 p.m.

Disney+ launches docu series on Formula 1 legends

A NEW four-part unscripted documentary series with Keanu Reeves will share the story of Brawn GP and their remarkable Formula 1 championship season. Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story will premiere on Disney+ on Nov. 15. In it, Reeves is host and executive producer, and it will center on Formula 1 legends Ross Brawn, Jenson Button, Nick Fry, Rubens Barrichello and Christian Horner. The unscripted documentary series tells the story of how Brawn, in 2009, competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series on Earth, made his understaffed, underfinanced, and independent team win the World Championship, taking on the biggest titans of the industry. It is a North One production developed, written, and produced by showrunner Simon Hammerson with three-time BAFTA-winning executive producer Neil Duncanson and directed by 2022 Broadcast best sports documentary winner Daryl Goodrich. Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story will be available on Disney+ on Nov. 15.

SHANNi marks her official debut as recording artist

YOUNG singer-songwriter SHANNi officially makes her entrance as a recording artist with single that showcases vulnerability beyond her years. Titled “sa panaginip,” the song features a lilting, throwback sound and jazz-pop edge. It was inspired by The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, a movie about love’s inevitable imperfections and the difficulty of purging the memories that once defined it. SHANNi wrote the track when she was in 10th grade after watching the film for the very first time. One Click Straight’s Sam Marquez mixed and mastered the song, while SHANNi’s older brother Blaster Silonga (IV of Spades) contributed background vocals. The single is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide under Sony Music Entertainment.

The Final Pitch Season 9 successfully wraps

THE Final Pitch, the country’s leading business reality show, has concluded its ninth season with JLabs, an offshore tech development firm headed by CEO Julius San Pascual, clinching a half-million dollars multi-year engagement for projects with UnionDigital Bank, offered by Henry Aguda, President and CEO of UnionDigital Bank. Aligned with the show’s overarching theme of “Open Edition,” which championed diversity and inclusivity, technology and non-technology entrepreneurs who advanced to the finale were also met with offers from the investor-judges. Mylo Speech Buddy System, a video-streaming platform for children on the autism spectrum, garnered support for a kickstarter campaign launch from Brian Poe-Llamanzares, President of Pantheon Holdings. Unisol, a clothing company, received a deal from Robert Scott, Vice-President for Hotel Operations of Okada Manila, to be the supplier for the hotel’s uniform requirements. Mommyki, a super app for pets, and Likhaan, an online platform for artists and artworks, both earned an offer of embedding goods insurance from Rico Bautista, President and CEO of Etiqa Life & General Assurance Philippines. The 10-episode series, hosted by show creator John Aguilar, aired on CNN Philippines, and the entire series is now available on The Final Pitch YouTube channel.

1999 WRITE THE FUTURE releases debut single

88RISING has released the official audio and music video for “World Stop Turning,” a new single from its new media & artist collective, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE. For its launch, the collective tapped artists Rich Brian, Warren Hue and Zion.T for the R&B song. In the track, the singer/rapper trio reminisce on former relationships, looking back on spurned lovers who won’t be missed when the world stops turning. The accompanying music video portrays the three of them spending a Sunday afternoon with friends and familys. “World Stop Turning” is now available on all streaming platforms.