Avignon Clinic unveils Syndeo HydraFacial skincare treatment

THOSE with multiple skin concerns on any part of their face or body might find skincare a daunting task with many stresses. A visit to the dermatologist or the aesthetician, and the ensuing treatments they recommend, may seem like a huge hassle.

This scenario is what Avignon Clinic hopes to put a stop to, by offering an advanced, streamlined skincare procedure called the Syndeo Hydrafacial. It cleanses, extracts, and hydrates the skin in one treatment. First patented in the US as a hydraderm abrasion device in 2022, the aesthetic company behind it, Hydrafacial, is based in Long Beach, California.

In the Philippines, the Avignon Clinic has been around since 2019. With clinics in Bonifacio Global City, Quezon City, and Baguio City, its newest addition aims to give its many Filipino clients the latest technology in skincare.

Benedict Sy, co-founder and president of Avignon Clinic, thanked everyone at the Hydrafacial launch for continuing to seek out wellness and self-care solutions with them throughout the pandemic. “This new product is definitely going to be loved by many,” he assured.

One of Avignon Clinic’s longtime clients, model and Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah C. Arnold, told BusinessWorld that day that after she had first tried the treatment, she now actively seeks it out.

“I love that it is all in one. I’ve tried so many different treatments before that I used to come in and just ask for anything they have that is available,” she said. “The fact that everything is already in the Hydrafacial machine is amazing.”

The treatment actually has three steps, according to Gene Burdette, Hydrafacial’s director of portfolio and product management for Asia Pacific.

It starts off with surface cleaning, as with all facials. Then it continues on to the satisfying second step — deep cleaning — where dirt and debris are extracted from one’s pores.

Ms. Arnold shared that while it is gross to see all the gunk accumulate in the jar that collects whatever the suction cleans out, it’s ultimately a comforting process.

“It’s good to see how well they can clean your skin,” she said.

The machine can then be customized to deliver serums for the client’s specific skincare concerns, be it brightening dark spots, treating acne, or reducing wrinkles for an anti-aging effect.

The Syndeo Hyrdafacial is for people of all ages and skin types for this very reason, said Mr. Burdette. Because each step can be tailored per person, from the amount of treatment to the level of suction, it produces better results.

Depending on the optimizations included in the overall procedure, the treatment can cost from P5,000 to up to double or triple that — pricey, but it “delivers a quality experience.”

“It’s also the easiest device to use, allowing the provider to focus more on the treatment than messing around with the system,” he added.

However, the best thing about it is it can be used to treat skin on any part of the body, not just the face — “from head to toe, or how I like to call it, scalp to sole,” said Mr. Burdette. — Brontë H. Lacsamana