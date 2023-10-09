Style (10/09/23)

1 of 6

Melissa’s newest pieces for Fall/Winter 2023

MELISSA’s newest designs, introduced in its latest campaign, “Joyscapes,” features two dynamic collaborations. There is the reversible Melissa Mogu Bag + 52 by Hikaru Matsumura, designed in collaboration with the renowned fashion designer known for his work in the Issey Miyake Paris collection as well as being the chief designer of Pleats Please Issey Miyake. The bags for this exclusive line seamlessly blend playful sophistication with firm structure and modular patterns. Available in four colorways — yellow, white, black, and pink — the bags are available online at www.melissaphilippines.com and in select stores: Clube Melissa SM North EDSA, TriNoma, Shangri-La, Uptown BGC, SM Aura, the newly opened Clube Melissa MOA, and Melissa pop-up shops in Alabang Town Center and Megamall. By the end of December, Melissa Philippines will be bringing the Telly Jelly collection, the Brazilian brand’s first collaboration with the unisex fashion label, Telfar. This range offers a fully transparent take on the partner brand’s ubiquitous shopping bags which come in small, medium, and large sizes, and white, black, brown, and pink colors. Additionally, the bags are accompanied by genderless unisex slides.

Valera, Moreno, Farrales, Alonzo pieces in terno exhibit

DRESSES by Ramon Valera, Pitoy Moreno, Ben Farrales, and Aureo Alonzo headline the exhibition “Fashion, Power, Modernity: The Ternos of the Benilde Collection,” an exhibition on the traditional national dress by four of the most prominent names in the history of Philippine fashion. It opens to the public on Oct. 13. The show was mounted in celebration of the 35th year of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) through the Center for Campus Art (CCA). It contains 31 ternos, preceded by four traje de mestizas, headlined by a set of 1950s ternos from the personal wardrobe of former First Lady Luz Banzon Magsaysay by National Artist of the Philippines for Fashion Design Ramon Valera. These were donated by her daughter Mila Magsaysay Valenzuela. Also included is an elegant Valera wedding gown from Vicky Rodriguez. Also in the exhibit is a dress by Pitoy Moreno, considered one of the earliest advocates of the Maria Clara gown, from his good friend and favorite model Conchitina Sevilla-Bernardo. Works of Aureo Alonzo are likewise on view. A wedding gown from fashion designer Eric Pineda joins a couple of ternos from Magsaysay. Completing the show are the creations of Ben Farrales, entrusted by his family to the college. The showroom likewise presents the ternos of his muse, Bambi Harper. Benildean student-artists also formulated their own modern takes on the iconic attire. “Fashion, Power, Modernity: The Ternos of the Benilde Collection” will be open to the public at the 12F Gallery of Benilde Design + Arts Campus from Oct. 13 to Dec. 15.

Fendi introduces its First 1 Sneakers

FENDI introduces the First 1 sneaker which features a unique sleek shape and statement sole. It is characterized by a unique three-dimensional sole, that evolves the signature architectural F of the Fendi First heel into a space-age active shoe. The peculiar construction of the heel results in an inverted F that fluctuates while holding the upper of the shoe. The suspension sole is characterized by a gap on the heel that creates the illusion of a floating back. Complementing the three-dimensional sole, the upper has a lightweight ultramodern feeling emphasized by the thin knitted fabric, and the technical details directly embossed and stamped onto it. Fendi logos, together with the iconic F decorate the sneaker with a subtle Fendi lettering embossed on the shoe tab, heel, and on the outer toe point. Color combinations vary from classic white to black with silver detailing, a sandy rose shade with silver and bright pink outlines, and a dust grey design with contrasting silver and dove grey details. The First 1 sneaker will be available in Fendi boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com this month.

K-star Gyuyoung Park is Gucci’s Global Brand Ambassador

GUCCI has announced that South Korean actress Gyuyoung Park is its latest Global Brand Ambassador. Ms. Park has gained considerable recognition, including her recent success in the Netflix hit, Celebrity. She has taken on a variety of roles in different genres including in Sweet Home, Dali and Cocky Prince, and It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. Ms. Park is set to star in upcoming series, including A Good Day to Be a Dog, and Squid Game 2. Following her appearance at the Gucci Ancora fashion show in Milan in September, Gucci welcomed Gyuyoung Park among its Global Brand Ambassadors.

Sienna Miller is face of M&S autumn 2023

MARKS & SPENCER’s (M&S) “Anything but Ordinary” Autumn 2023 campaign features the British actress, Sienna Miller. Across the campaign Ms. Miller is seen wearing a selection of- versatile pieces that can be worn in a myriad of ways — worn separately with wardrobe staples or as head-to-toe statement looks. High-low dressing, or mixing formal and casual garments, is at the heart of the collection. Outerwear and smart tailoring pieces (including Ms. Miller’s favorite piece, the tweed blazer) sit alongside separates, blending elements of British style with more bohemian and eclectic influences. Quirky and surprising styling tricks, texture and prints in the form of an ombre dress, are styled back with foundation pieces such as tailoring and denim – a contemporary take on dressing, with a twist. Layered up, these pieces also provide the perfect transitional outfitting options as we move into the cooler winter months. The Sienna Miller for M&S Autumn Collection will arrive in stores soon.

Uniqlo launches final ‘Doraemon Sustainability Mode’ products

GLOBAL apparel retailer Uniqlo has announced the launch of the 2023 Fall/Winter collection for Join: The Power of Clothing, a campaign supporting UNESCO activities to reduce marine debris. The new items, the final in the series featuring popular cartoon character Doraemon, are now available at Uniqlo stores throughout Japan and the uniqlo.com online store. Join: The Power of Clothing is a customer-participation project that connects the “power of clothing” with actions for a more sustainable world. Items for the 2023 Fall/Winter collection are the Doraemon Sustainability Mode Fluffy Yarn Fleece Full-Zip Jacket (P1,490 for adults, P990 for the children’s version), and the Doraemon Sustainability Mode Toy (P990), both made of 100% recycled polyester fabric. The Full-Zip Jacket features a small Doraemon Sustainability Mode motif on the chest, and the Toy is Uniqlo’s first plush toy made from fluffy yarn fleece material. For every purchase of products eligible for the campaign, which include Doraemon Sustainability Mode items and other fleece items made from recycled polyester, Fast Retailing will donate $1 to UNESCO to support its international initiative to reduce ocean garbage, which includes educational programs to raise awareness of marine debris issues. The maximum donation amount is $1.5 million (approx. ¥200 million). Donations will be made by UNIQLO parent company Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

Luminisce introduces anti-aging treatment, Sculptra

WITH AGE, the body produces less collagen, causing the skin to become dry, thin, less elastic, and show more wrinkles. Luminisce Holistic Skin Innovation dermatology clinics are introducing Sculptra, the first and original FDA-approved poly-L-lactic acid (PLLA) collagen stimulator that addresses the root cause of aging by restoring the deep, underlying structure of the skin. Anti-aging treatments in the form of collagen creams and collagen supplements have been criticized for addressing just the symptoms of anti-aging, instead of its cause. While creams fail to fully penetrate the dermis, supplements — which are broken down by the digestive system — provide inconclusive results on their efficacy. Sculptra works by injecting PLLA microparticles into the skin which then stimulates collagen production. (PLLA is a biocompatible, biodegradable substance that is gradually absorbed by the body.) Restored collagen subsequently helps bring back facial volume and the look of fullness to wrinkles and folds. The result is a significant improvement in skin quality that lasts up to two years. Consult with a Luminisce dermatologist by calling 0977-804-4601 or e-mail patientsupport@luminisce.com. For more information, visit Luminisce’s website at www.luminisce.com.