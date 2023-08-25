AS PART of her instinctive nature to connect with people and explore new heights, Norwegian singer-songwriter Anna Lotterud, known as Anna of the North, will be performing for her Filipino fans for the very first time. Her upcoming Crazy Tour will include a show slated for Sept. 29 at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura, Taguig.

“I’ve never been to the Philippines before so I’m super excited to visit for the first time and share my music there,” she told BusinessWorld in a virtual interview.

The indie-pop soloist said that her Filipino fans are extremely warm and friendly, with one even reaching out to her and supporting her since 2014.

“I’m from Norway but it’s really cool to see how I’ve connected with people around the world,” she added.

Crazy Life, her latest album released last November for which the tour is named, displays her emotional yet artful songwriting mixed with pop and funk sensibilities. Fan favorites include “Bird Sing,” “Nobody,” and “Meteorite.”

For Ms. Lotterud, producing these kinds of tracks boils down to a very personal instinct or feeling, regardless of who can relate to it.

“My music writing is very honest. Like if I were an actor, I would play a lead role close to myself. I have to write in a way that’s close to me, and only then do I invite everyone to play a lead role as well through my music,” she said.

“My previous album, Lovers, was more of an outer journey, so Crazy Life was in turn more about my inner life.”

However, the two remain connected, with the alternative pop singer eventually deciding to venture beyond her inner life and bring her concert tour to Asia. She will be making several stops at places she’s never been to before, from Korea and Japan to Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Her first album and first tour since the pandemic began also gives more meaning to everything, according to Ms. Lotterud.

“There was a lot of time spent by ourselves at home and a lot of loneliness. I feel inspired by that time,” she said. “As a songwriter and musician, I’m now more secure in my choices and more stable in the music industry.”

As Anna of the North, she has collaborated with many other indie pop figures since the early 2010s like Alina Baraz, Dua Lipa, Gus Dapperton, HONNE, Rex Orange County, Prep, Snake Hips, Steve Lacy, and Tyler The Creator.

“After all this is done, I’m looking forward to making more music, whether it’s on my own or with a collaborator,” she said.

Anna of the North’s upcoming concert will take place on Sept. 29, 7 p.m., at the Samsung Hall in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Tickets are available via SM Tickets. Gold tickets cost P2,200 each while VIP tickets are priced at P3,900 each. — Brontë H. Lacsamana