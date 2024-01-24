FILIPINO-American rapper Apl de Ap (real name: Allan Pineda Lindo) has just released a non-fungible token (NFT) collection in collaboration with digital artist Bitto and GCrypto, the cryptocurrency arm of GCash. The collection dropped on Jan. 18, during the official art exhibit of the NFTs, which took place in Apotheka in Poblacion, Makati City.

The centerpiece at the launch/auction was Turnaround, Apl de Ap’s exclusive new song that comes with Bitto’s 4×5-foot canvas painting. Filipino NFT marketplace Likha and art gallery Vinyl on Vinyl also organized a colorful display of Bitto’s limited edition sculptures with Apl’s embedded music.

Art enthusiasts and NFT collectors present at the event came together to witness the launch of the “phygital” (physical and digital) exhibit, titled “Agents of Peace and Love.”

Multi-awarded Grammy winner Apl de Ap, known for being part of hip-hop group Black Eyed Peas, has been helping the Filipino creative industry. He previously collaborated with NFT artist Sevi, a 10-year-old with autism and a beneficiary of the First Mint Fund at the 2022 Philippine Web3 Festival.

He also has his Apl de Ap Foundation, which empowers Filipino youth by granting opportunities in arts, technology, and healthcare.

“I’m excited to have my foundation collaborating with Bitto to release our first phygital art launch. It means a lot to see the art move into a myriad of dimensions,” Apl told reporters during the launch.

Meanwhile, Manila-based modern and contemporary artist Bitto was able to mix his style inspired by nature, textiles, Japanese fashion magazines, and streetwear, to create works reflecting Apl’s music.

“It’s really an honor for me to be working together with him through GCrypto. I’m truly grateful to know that I created a few artworks for this project that could provide support and grant opportunities to the youth in the Philippines,” Bitto said.

Art collector Jax Reyes, who was the winning bidder of “Turnaround,” described the main work as a must-have. “Finally, a Bitto artwork piece, but even more special since it’s also a collaboration with Apl! It’s something you don’t see often: a collaboration of two big names in the creative art space,” Mr. Reyes explained.

Also, because a portion of the earnings from the auction will go to Apl’s foundation that nurtures youth through education, bidding (for the piece) was a no-brainer, according to Mr. Reyes.

In 2023, GCash launched the GCrypto NFT Hub, which features digital art created by famous and up-and-coming local artists. Enthusiasts can explore it to see digital art for sale by National Artist Larry Alcala, Superordinary Friends x TRNZ, and Monster Mayhem by Distort Monsters.

To see Apl de Ap x Bitto’s “Agents of Peace and Love” collection along with the other digital art collaborations, go to https://www.gcash.com/services/gcrypto/nft — Brontë H. Lacsamana