Weezer arrives in the Philippines in October

Weezer, behind the hits “Say It Ain’t So,” “Buddy Holly,” “Beverly Hills,” and “Undone–The Sweater Song,” among others, is making their Philippine debut in October. The band was revealed to be part of the lineup of PLUS63 Festival Manila. Their concert will be on Oct. 14 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Pasay City. At the music festival, Weezer will be joining Aminé, mxmtoon, Lola Amour, and PLAYERTWO, with more artists to be announced soon. Early bird tickets are on sale until Sept. 14, priced at P3,800 for General Admission and P7,000 for VIP, available on www.PLUS63Festival.com and SM Tickets outlets nationwide.

Engelbert Humperdinck returns to the Philippines

BRITISH pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck will be returning to the Philippines for a two-night concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Sept. 9 and 10 as part of his ongoing world tour The Legend Continues. The iconic crooner, known as the “King of Romance” due to his passionate ballads that serenade audiences all over the world, has produced and performed hits like “Release Me,” “Quando Quando Quando,” “Spanish Eyes,” and many more. Mr. Humperdinck last performed in the Philippines in 2019. Tickets are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets, with prices at P12,800 (platinum), P11,800 (SVIP), P10,500 (VIP), P8,000 (gold), P5,500 (silver), and P2,500 (bronze). For more updates, visit www.newportworldresorts.com.

TV5 introduces new game show hosted by John Arcilla

TV5 announced its new game show concept, Spingo, fusing entertainment, strategy, and audience immersion through a blend of skill-based challenges and trivia. The show will have multi-awarded actor John Arcilla as its host, signifying a notable milestone in his career as he steps into the role of a charismatic game show host that must guide both contestants and viewers. The tagline “Sa bawat spin, go for the win!,” hints at how Spingo is a spin on Filipinos’ all-time favorite game of chance, Bingo. It also features an innovative twist on audience engagement by offering its viewers the chance to win big prizes via the Spingo app available via Google Play Store. John Arcilla will be accompanied by his co-host, Spingorgeous Girl Sam. Spingo premieres on Sept. 11 and will run Monday to Friday every 5:30 p.m.

Third World Romance screens nationwide

DWEIN Baltazar’s realist rom-com Third World Romance is now showing in cinemas nationwide. The film closed the 19th Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival on Aug. 12 and began screening all over the Philippines on Aug. 16. It stars real-life couple Charlie Dizon and Carlo Aquino as Britney and Alvin, who both work at the same supermarket and seek to be happy in a blue-collar world made tougher by their bleak economic reality in the pandemic. Lauded for veering away from the usual escapist rom-com formula, the film navigates love and survival through the lens of ordinary people.

Howie Severino and Atom Araullo to hold photo exhibit

TO SHARE the scenes and experiences behind many years of TV and documentary coverage all over the Philippines, I-Witness documentarists Howie Severino and Atom Araullo present “Unmasked,” a months-long photo exhibit set to run from Aug. 21, 2023, to May 26, 2024. It will be brought to various SM malls across the country, starting with SM Sta. Rosa in Laguna, which will have the exhibit until Aug. 30. Featuring photos shot while the two were producing I-Witness stories, the subject matters range from the drug war and the plight of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh to Mr. Severino’s evacuation from the 2020 Taal Volcano eruption and his experience fighting a COVID-19 infection. “Unmasked” aims to remember a world just before the pandemic shut it down and celebrates a return to interactions where faces are visible once again. After SM Sta. Rosa, the public can catch the exhibit at SM City San Pablo, SM City Calamba, SM City Tanza, SM City Molino, SM City Trece Martires, SM City Dasmariñas, SM City Batangas, SM City Lipa, SM City Lucena, SM City Daet, SM City Naga, SM City Legazpi, and SM City Sorsogon. A complete schedule will be announced soon.

FDCP brings acclaimed foreign titles to Ayala Cinemas

THE FILM Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and Ayala Cinemas will be screening world cinema gems through “A-List Series Presents: FDCP World Cinema,” which runs from Aug. 23 to 29 in various Ayala Malls Cinemas in the country. Four film festival darlings from 2022 that have not yet been shown to the Filipino audience will be made more accessible. These include Aftersun directed by Charlotte Wells, Close directed by Lukas Dhont, Corsage directed by Marie Kreutzer, and Return to Seoul directed by Davy Chou, which originate from the United Kingdom, Belgium, Austria, and Cambodia respectively. The films have won multiple awards from the Cannes Film Festival, BAFTA Awards, Oscars and Asia Pacific Screen Awards. They will be screened at the following Ayala Malls Cinemas: Manila Bay, Greenbelt 3, Trinoma, Solenad, Capitol Central, Central Bloc, Centrio, Abreeza, and Harbor Point. Admission prices are at P250 in Metro Manila and P200 in provinces. For updates, follow Ayala Malls Cinemas on Facebook.