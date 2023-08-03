PHILIPPINE Airlines (PAL) has announced the inauguration of its 114-seat Mabuhay Lounge, located at the ground level of Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

The lounge, designed by Adrian T. Chua Architects and Associates, showcases a fusion of modern Filipino interiors which feature the flag carrier’s signature colors, wooden touches, and sleek furnishing.

“The Mabuhay Lounge serves as a sanctuary of tranquility amidst the hustle and bustle of travel,” said PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Stanley K. Ng.

“The new lounge is part of PAL’s strong commitment to build up Mactan-Cebu as our fastest growing hub — the heart of a robust network of PAL flights linking Cebu with 19 domestic and regional destinations. The Lounge is a new haven in our Cebu home,” he said.

The lounge will be open for PAL’s business class and comfort class passengers and Mabuhay Miles Elite, Premier Elite, and Million Miler members.

Aside from a dining area which has a buffet station and a seating area with lounging chairs, private charging outlets, and WiFi connectivity, the Mabuhay Lounge will also have VIP shower rooms. — Justine Irish Tabile