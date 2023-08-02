Philippine Airlines launches digital collectibles

1 of 2

FLAG CARRIER Philippine Airlines (PAL) entered the blockchain industry through a limited digital art collectible collection which will be offered in partnership with Philippine Blockchain Week.

The collection is made up of eight unique images designed by artist Patricia (Trace) Orozco which will be minted on the Ethereum blockchain platform.

The collectibles include the PAL Iconic Airplane Tail, PAL Iconic Arroz Caldo, PAL Iconic Female Flight Attendant, PAL Iconic Female Pilot, PAL Iconic Male Flight Attendant, PAL Iconic Male Pilot, and PAL Artist Passenger.

As of Aug. 1 at the web3 marketplace OpenSea, the collection had a total volume of 3 Etherium and four owners.

Each PAL collectible has a total value of $5,000. This is made up of $1,500 worth of Mabuhay Miles that buyers of the collectible can redeem at their own convenience, and one Michael Cinco Metaverse Fashion Gala 2023 ticket, along with exclusive perks.

As it is done in partnership with Philippine Blockchain Week, buyers will also receive a VIP ticket every year for the next three years for the blockchain event.

This year, the Blockchain Week conference will take place at the Marriott Grand Ballroom from Sept. 19 to 21.

“This year’s event will also feature a number of groundbreaking real-world applications for blockchain technology, including a one-of-a-kind Michael Cinco Metaverse Fashion Gala where attendees will be invited to partake of the designer’s first-ever non-fungible tokens collection,” Philippine Blockchain Week said in a statement.

“As PAL continues to soar to greater heights by growing its global network of nonstop flights, so does Philippine Blockchain Week work to elevate Philippine society by motivating Filipinos to embrace the infinite possibilities of Web3 and beyond,” it added. — Justine Irish Tabile