SOUTH KOREAN drama The Killing Vote will be available on Prime Video worldwide starting Aug. 10.

Starring Park Hae-jin, Park Sung-woong, and Lim Ji-yeon, the K-drama is based on a popular webtoon that explores the meaning of justice and features a nationwide death penalty vote against vicious criminals.

The first two episodes of this 12-part series will land Aug. 12, with one weekly episode to follow every Thursday.

The story highlights a mysterious figure who carries out the death penalty according to the results of the vote, and the police who are pursuing them.

Prime Video is available in the Philippines for P149 per month.