Entertainment News (09/05/23)

Daryl Hall coming to PHL in November

Ovation Productions has announced that the renowned singer-songwriter Daryl Hall is scheduled to perform live in Manila on Nov. 27 at the Mall of Asia Arena. He will be joined by The Daryl’s House Band and Todd Rundgren as special guests. Mr. Hall is known as half of the iconic duo Hall & Oates and he will be performing many of the duo’s popular hits, which include “Maneater,” “Kiss On My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),” “Out Of Touch,” “One On One,” “She’s Gone,” and “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” among others. Since 1972, during the Hall & Oates years until now, the singer is still achieving career milestones more than four decades later, continuing to perform with his band to sold-out venues around the world. He released his first retrospective album, BeforeAfter, on April 1, 2022. This is a compilation album of Mr. Hall’s solo work. Its 30 songs draw from his five studio albums: Sacred Songs (1980), Three Hearts in the Happy Ending Machine (1986), Soul Alone (1993), Can’t Stop Dreaming (1996), and Laughing Down Crying (2011), as well as from his ongoing concert webcast-turned-broadcast series, Live from Daryl’s House. One of the artists he featured in his webcast is Todd Rundgren, who will also be with him in his concert in the Philippines as his guest performer. Tickets to the Mall of Asia concert are available at smtickets.com and range in price from P2,750 (general admission) to P15,750 (SVIP).

Catriona’s wax figure up in Madame Tussauds HK

MADAME TUSSAUDS Hong Kong launched the newest addition to its all-star lineup of wax figures — internationally renowned singer, model, and beauty queen Catriona Gray, who was Miss Universe in 2018. Initially at Madame Tussauds Singapore in 2022, the figure was transferred to the Hong Kong branch. It shows off her iconic fiery lava gown and signature “lava walk” pose. The whole ensemble, from her hair to the iconic three stars and the sun ear cuff, pays homage to her journey and commitment to her advocacies for country and society. BoBo Yu, head of sales and marketing of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, said, “Catriona Gray has made her mark with her advocacy work and time as Miss Universe. Having her wax figure here offers our visitors a special chance to connect and be inspired by her story.” Ms. Gray herself was at the launch on Aug. 31. The wax figure can now be viewed by the public, with Filipino citizens with both a Hong Kong ID and Philippine passport eligible for a special rate of HK$178 (P1,287). The regular rate is HK$299 (P2,159).

Måneskin releases new single

ITALIAN rock band Måneskin has released their new single under Sony Music Entertainment, “Honey (are you coming).” Their first song following the release of the chart-topping album RUSH!, “Honey (are you coming)” showcases a mighty guitar riff and a roaring chorus. “It’s the story of someone who has no gender or anything. You decide whoever it is,” said frontman Damiano David. “It’s an invitation from one person to another to join them into this new adventure without knowing what they’re actually going to find, but just enjoy the adventure.” Måneskin will be performing the new song live at the MTV VMAs later this month, where they are also nominated in the Best Rock category. The song is available on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Jasmine Yen drops full-length debut album

SINGER-SONGWRITER Jasmine Yen is releasing her full-length debut album tbh via RCA Records Greater China. The daughter of the prolific actor Donnie Yen and Cecilia Wang, the 19-year-old unveiled eight songs, four bilingual and four fully in English. The album release follows the release of her first single and upbeat dance number “idk.” “Since childhood, I’ve found music and songwriting to be my favorite method of self-expression,” said Ms. Yen in a statement. “This album is my way of showcasing my confidence and highlights my coming-of-age journey of not being afraid to hold back on sharing my thoughts and emotions. There’s definitely a running theme of empowerment through this album.” Raised in Hong Kong, Ms. Yen has written over 70 original songs, including 30 during the pandemic. tbh is available on all digital music platforms worldwide.

GMA Integrated News launches infotainment show

GMA Integrated News premiered a brand-new news and infotainment program, Balita Ko, on Sept. 4, on GTV. Anchored by two award-winning and seasoned journalists, Connie Sison and Raffy Tima, Balita Ko aims to give viewers not just breaking news and updates, but also fresh segments that tackle a range of topics. It will have segments like “Kitang Kita,” which features successful and inspiring stories on livelihood, small businesses, and side hustles; “Health Is Wealth,” which tackles health-related news and issues; and “Talaga Ba?,” a segment that debunks common myths. Balita Ko airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. on GTV.

Dirty Linen comes to Prime Video

THE LOCAL hit series Dirty Linen will be added to the streaming platform Prime Video on Sept. 7. Directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay, it follows a woman who takes on a new identity as a maid to infiltrate the wealthy household of the prominent Fiero family who are responsible for her mother’s sudden death. The ABS-CBN drama is a revenge and love story that kicks off after four household workers of the Fiero family mysteriously vanished. The 12-episode exclusive cut will be on Prime Video on Sept. 7.

QCinema launches first Critics Lab

For its 11th edition, the QCinema International Film Festival is launching its first QCinema Critics Lab, which invites six new film critics to learn under the guidance of established writers, journalists, film scholars, curators, and film professionals and contribute to Southeast Asian film discourse. It aims to expand and deepen the current practice of film criticism towards alternative forms and ways of critiquing. The application process involves an open call for candidates — Youtubers, Instagram or Facebook Reel creators, Tiktokers, podcasters, film bloggers, and film journalists. The QCinema Critics Lab will be held onsite in Quezon City from Nov. 17-20, where the young critics will watch for QCinema entries and attend briefings with film, publishing, and media professionals. QCinema will shoulder all necessary expenses including accommodations, travel allowance, and per diem. At the end of the lab, QCinema will be awarding two critics the Alexis Tioseco and Nika Bohinc Award for Film Criticism for promising work created during the lab. For application forms and more details on the requirements, go to QCinema’s social media accounts (@qcinemaph on Facebook, Instagram, and X / Twitter). All entries must be submitted by Sept. 15.