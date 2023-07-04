Rogers: The Musical, first Marvel musical at Disneyland, opens

ANAHEIM, California -— For the first time ever, Marvel fans will be able to watch heroic super soldier Steve Rogers sing and dance on stage in Disneyland Resort’s one-act musical theater production Rogers: The Musical.

As part of Walt Disney’s 100th anniversary celebration, Disneyland opened the 30-minute musical on Friday at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park. It runs until Aug. 31.

Rogers: The Musical was introduced as a fictional Broadway musical in the first episode of the Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye, a show about the superhero Clint Barton, an archer who uses high-tech weaponry.

“From the moment we saw that first episode of the Hawkeye series, we started to imagine ‘What if? What if we could turn Rogers: The Musical into a real show?’,” Dan Fields, executive creative director for Disney Live Entertainment, told Reuters.

“And clearly the fans online were wondering the same thing — practically demanding it!”

The musical follows the life of Steve Rogers, otherwise known as the patriotic American superhero Captain America, and includes the musical number, “Save the City,” from Hawkeye along with five new songs with music by Grammy-winning composer Christopher Lennertz.

Marvel introduced the first live performance of “Save the City” during the Disney Convention, D23, last year, which helped launch the new production.

“When Kevin Feige and the studio brought ‘Save the City’ to D23 Expo, that sparked the conversations that led to the show guests will enjoy this summer at Disney California Adventure Park,” Mr. Fields said.

In addition to Steve Rogers, audiences can expect to see characters Peggy Carter, Nick Fury, and some of the Avengers members as they go from Steve’s origin story into the future.

Rogers: The Musical will perform multiple times per day, Tuesday through Saturday most weeks.

Disney is also offering themed food and beverage options and merchandise around the musical. — Reuters