Four next-gen fashion innovators

FROM commentaries on toxic work culture and a sustainable industry, all the way to escapism and biomimicry, the messages from the newest fashion innovators are echoed when they continue to push the boundaries of a burgeoning young fashion scene through their thought-provoking debut collections.

These four emerging talents, the latest graduates of the Fashion Design and Merchandising (FDM) students of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, aim to make a mark in the field.

John Andrei Sumpayco breaks the limits of tailored wear in his collection “Chaos Equilibrium.” Examining the Japanese concept of karoshi or death from overwork, his menswear series embodies the intense work culture in Japan, as it seeks to create a balance between formality, deprivation and leisure.

His distorted and distressed twist on the traditional suit displays meticulous craftsmanship achieved through classic embroidery, to fabric painting and coffee dyeing, to even more unorthodox touches such as slash and spread plus cigarette burning.

Darius Jireh Juson makes a step towards a more sustainable industry in his collection REPAMANA. A call for circular economy, his anti-fast fashion womenswear line has a strong focus on functionality, versatility, and longevity.

It features upcycled modular garments that can be restyled and reused in multiple ways, all of which are made from discarded textiles — cotton, silk, and denim — accentuated with natural plant-derived dyes and found objects.

Ma. Angelica Alegre encapsulates the eye-catching charm of butterflies in Mariposa. A study on biomorphism and biomimicry, her RTW pieces mirror the intricate patterns, structure, and coloration of the beautiful insects.

The bold swatches and textures, highlighted with lenticular effects and Arashi Shibori pleats, invite wearers and viewers alike to reconnect with the wonders of nature.

Fredric Isaac Leysa explores fashion as escapism in Nocturne. A seamless marriage of pleats and prints, this posh eveningwear collection was created as a journey into the polarities of dreams and nightmares, to embrace the beauty of the surreal and the macabre as sources of solace.

Each piece is an exhibition of diverse compositions and detailed construction achieved through the quintessential chevron pleating technique.