Pilgrimage to Zambales to visit modern, heritage churches

A PILGRIMAGE that will visit both modern and heritage churches in Zambales is being organized by Green Faith Travels.

A nine-year-old nonprofit Catholic pilgrimage apostolate, Green Faith Travels will bring pilgrims to Zambales for its annual Easter pilgrimage (held post Easter this year) from May 6-7.

Stops include the Cathedral of St. Augustine in Iba and the diocesan shrines of St. Therese of the Child Jesus, the former Carmelite Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Subic town, and San Andres Apostol in Masinloc, all in the Diocese of Iba.

Other stops are the parish churches of St. James in Subic, St. Nicholas de Tolentino in Castillejos, St. William in San Marcelino, Holy Infant Jesus in San Antonio, St. Sebastian in San Narciso, San Roque in San Felipe, St. Rose of Lima in Cabangan, Sta. Monica in Botolan, and St. Michael the Archangel in Sta. Cruz.

The tour includes a chance to visit the image of the patroness of Zambales, Ina Poonbato, at its shrine in Botolan. Her devotees call the image “Apu Apang,” inspired by its original title, Nuestra Señora de la Paz y Buen Viaje or Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage. “Apang” is a term for peace.

Forty slots are available for a fee of P10,000 per pilgrim, which covers bus transport, overnight hotel accommodation, all meals and snacks, and a pilgrim’s kit. Deadline for payment is April 25.

Reservations are now being accepted for other pilgrimages organized by Green Faith Travels. These are: the Feast of San Isidro Labrador-Pahiyas Festival in Lucban, Quezon on May 15; and a Marian Pilgrimage to the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Rosary in Manaoag, Pangasinan and churches of Baguio City from Oct. 7-8.

Formed in 2012, Green Faith Travels has organized more than 25 major pilgrimages. It holds yearly Lenten, Easter, and Marian journeys in various provinces in Luzon while promoting ecology, evangelization, and heritage.

For more information, contact Edwin P. Galvez at 0995-119-5998, send an e-mail to greenfaithtravels@gmail.com or greenfaithtravels@yahoo.com, or visit Green Faith Travels on Facebook.