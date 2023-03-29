THE HIT Broadway musical Hamilton will be making its Asian premiere in the Philippines in September, producers announced on Tuesday.

And in expectation that demand will be sky high, there is already a waitlist open for the tickets, which will go on sale on April 24 through TicketWorld. The waitlist can be found at www.gmg-productions.com/hamilton and hamiltonmusical.com/international-tour.

The musical — which has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier awards, and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama — will have a limited run at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque this September.

This production of Hamilton premiered in Sydney, Australia in March 2021, with subsequent performances in Melbourne and Brisbane. The international tour will start in Auckland, New Zealand in May. The production will then travel to Philippines for its Asian premiere with a cast drawn from performers all over the world.

“Hamilton’s fans from the Philippines have been telling us for years how much they want to see the show, many of them have travelled to see it all over the world. It is a thrill to, finally, be able to bring it to them,” said Michael Cassel, the producer of the international tour. “Hamilton is musical theater at its most innovative, original and transformative best. It is an absolute joy to be able to bring it to Asia for the first time and to assemble a cast of the best performers from all over the world to deliver it,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.

“We could not be more excited to be hosting Hamilton’s Asian premiere in Manila,” Carlos Candal, GMG Productions’ CEO, said. “We know we have a passionate Hamilton fan base who is absolutely thrilled that the show is coming later this year. We know Pinoy ‘Hamilfans’ will not disappoint!”

With a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the book, music, and lyrics of Hamilton, tells the story of one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

The musical premiered on Broadway in August 2015 to wide critical and audience acclaim.

The international tour is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Michael Cassel. The Manila season is presented by GMG Productions.