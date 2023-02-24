Stuff to Do (02/24/23)

1 of 2

Chinese painting lessons

PROFESSOR Arnulfo “Arnold” Esguerra returns to conduct four sessions of the Chinese watercolor painting workshop Dynamics of Brush and Color at the Gateway Gallery (in Gateway Tower, Araneta City) on Feb. 25, March 4, 11, and 18. In this workshop, Mr. Esguerra will be teaching his students the Gong-bi style, the Traditional Meticulous style or what they call the Court style of painting, and Xieyi, the freehand or literati style. The sessions are meant to give the students skills on the proper holding of brushes, familiarization with Xuan paper and Chinese pigments, techniques in the meticulous style of Chinese painting, and techniques in coloring in the freelance style. Mr. Esguerra will provide limited but free Xuan papers, which he sourced from Taiwan. Registration for all four sessions is P12,000. Slots are limited. To sign-up visit https://forms.gle/2eQhqVsNZ5NenV8e6.

Pahiyas Art Society holds an art fair

THE PAHIYAS Art Society will hold its first art fair in Ali Mall, Araneta City from Feb. 24 to 26. Titled “Converging Hues Art Fair,” the event aims to provide emerging artists the opportunity to showcase their talents to a wider market, to be able to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, and get back on their feet again. Pocket events are also scheduled for the duration of the art fair, including Mandala Stone and Henna Tattoo art demos, live sketching, and live busking performances. Elisha de Pala, finalist in the recent Tawag ng Tanghalan, will also hold a mini-concert on Feb. 26 to cap the fair. Art merchandise, food, and souvenir items from Quezon Province will also be on sale at the bazaar. A raffle draw will be held every day where the participants can win art pieces, food vouchers, and other event souvenir items. The art fair will open to the public at 5 p.m. on Feb. 24.

CCP Cinema Under The Stars

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) Cinema Under the Stars open-air theater will screen the film 1st Ko Si 3rd by Real Florido on Feb. 24, 6 p.m., at the CCP Annex Parking, CCP Complex, Pasay City.

Araneta City hosts PPOP pre-convention events

ARANETA City in Quezon City will hold several events that will kick off the 2023 PPOPCON (Pinoy Pop Convention) happening in March. Before the convention proper, 1st.One and DIONE will spend a fun-filled day with kids supported by the J. Amado Araneta Foundation during PPOPCON Charity Day on Feb. 24, 2 p.m., at the Gateway Gallery. Then there will be a PPOPCON Mall Show on Feb. 26 with fanbase activities, booths, official merch selling, games, ticket selling, and performances from SMS, BLVCK FLOWERS, Mona, HYV and VER5US. This will be held from 1-6 p.m. at the Gateway Mall Activity Area. Feb. 28 will be another PPOPCON Charity Day, with VXON, G22, and YML spending a fun-filled day with kids supported by the J. Amado Araneta Foundation at the Art in Island museum at 2 p.m.