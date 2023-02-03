EntertainmentNews (02/03/23)

1 of 3

TBA Studios to distribute Korean drama Ajoomma

THE lighthearted family drama Ajoomma will be released on March 15 by TBA Studios. Directed by Singaporean filmmaker He Shuming, the film is about a middle-aged, Korean-drama-obsessed widow from Singapore who travels to Seoul and ends up lost. Her journey becomes an unexpected road of self-discovery as she comes to terms with the life she truly wants for herself, beyond her roles of daughter, wife, and mother. The director said that the story is inspired by his own mother’s fascination with Korean dramas. “While the premise seems to be timely given the popularity of Korean pop culture sweeping through all of Asia and beyond, it merely serves as an undertone for the film, which is about a middle-aged Singaporean woman learning to navigate life beyond her duties as a mother, a housewife, and a caretaker.” The film stars veteran Singaporean actress Hong Huifang, and South Korean Kang Hyung Suk, Jung Dong Hwan, and Yeo Jin Goo. The film had its world premiere at the 27th Busan International Film Festival last October. It has racked up numerous awards and recognitions, including four nominations at the 59th Golden Horse Awards.

The Clash gets 200 million views on TikTok

GMA Network’s all-original Filipino singing competition The Clash recently got more than 200 million views on TikTok. The #TheClash hashtag includes snippets of performances from contestants plus behind-the-scenes from the previous seasons. The new season premiered on Jan. 22, with Lani Misalucha, Christian Bautista, and AiAi Delas Alas retuning on the panel, together with Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz. The Clash airs on Sundays at 7:50 p.m. on the GMA Network. Viewers abroad can also catch the program on GMA Pinoy TV. It is also livestreamed on GMA Network and The Clash’s Facebook pages, The Clash’s YouTube account, and on GMA Network’s website.

The Last of Us renewed for second season

HBO DRAMA The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season. The series is based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation platforms. It is co-created by Craig Mazin (HBO’s Chernobyl) and Naughty Dog Co-President Neil Druckmann, the creator and writer of the video game franchise. “Craig and Neil, alongside EP Carolyn Strauss, and the rest of our phenomenal cast and crew, have defined a genre with their masterful debut season of The Last of Us,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films. “After pulling off this unforgettable first season, I can’t wait to watch this team outshine themselves again with season 2.” The series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival. Season one stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna, and Anna Torv. New episodes debut Mondays on HBO and HBO GO, leading up to the season one finale on March 13. Viewers can also tune in to The Last of Us Podcast, the series’ official companion podcast where host Troy Baker, who plays Joel in the video game, sits down with series creators Mazin and Druckmann for a scene-by-scene deep dive of each episode.