Stuff to do (01/20/23)

Shanghai Nights at The Pen

SHANGHAI NIGHTS: From Madame Ning with Love (A Chinese New Year Celebration with Desire, Danger, and Dance) will be held on Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at The Peninsula Manila’s Salon de Ning. The evening will feature the improv group SPIT in an immersive two-hour melodrama featuring a love triangle, set in 1920s Shanghai on the eve of Chinese New Year. The audience will help decide the fate of lovers to the tune of the music of the Jazz Age, as they sip on cocktails and have their fortunes told. The evening’s festivities cost P888 (inclusive of taxes and one drink). For inquiries and reservations call 8887-2888 local 6694.

Art conversations at The M

THE M presents “M Conversations with Phantasmapolis x Manila: Select Works from the 2021 Asian Art Biennial,” an on-site conversation between Filipino artists Catalina Africa, Mark Salvatus, Alvin Zafra, and curator Tessa Maria Guazon on Jan. 21, 2:30 p.m. at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila in Bonifacio Global City. The active practitioners in the local arts scene will explore the possibilities of working together on the shared theme of the future “by articulating spaces and temporalities through the language and methodologies of contemporary art.” To attend, register at https://www.facebook.com/events/666843771902942/?acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A%2252%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22[%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22share_link%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A%7B%5C%22invite_link_id%5C%22%3A1169425693693946%7D%7D]%22%7D. The M is located at the MK Tan Centre, 30th St., Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Lunar New Year 2023 with Google

GOOGLE celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with doodles, augmented reality, and more. One can snap a photo with this year’s zodiac animal when searching “Lunar New Year” or other related keywords on a mobile device, and the results page will also show a 3D model of a rabbit. Through the power of augmented reality, the user can also take a photo with the rabbit in their actual surroundings. Throw a Puzzle Party using Google Arts & Culture and have activities and games that everyone can do together. Up to 50 people at once can try the Puzzle Party: Lunar New Year Edition on Google Arts & Culture. Players can complete digital puzzles that feature Lunar New Year artworks made by a wide roster of Asian artists. Notable Lunar New Year artworks include Lunar New Year in Chinatown by Alan Ohashi, Together Apart Together: A Tray of the Asian Diaspora by Emily B. Yang, Still Life with Cut Apple and Orange by Georgette Chen, Art (APAHM 2022) by Loe Lee, and New Year’s Market in a Time of Peace-6 of 9 by Ding Guanpeng. Thirdly, Google users learn how to cook staple Lunar New Year dishes. Search for the recipes of Lunar New Year favorites such as pancit and lumpiang shanghai, just to name a few, and cook a feast for friends and family.

Century City Mall celebrates Chinese New Year

CENTURY City Mall welcomes the Year of the Rabbit with special events and promos. Witness Philippine Tong Sun’s traditional Lion & Dragon Dance performance on Jan. 22, 4 p.m., and get new duds for the new year as mall brands go on sale from Jan. 22-31. The Lunar Fortunes and Flavors Festival, a special bazaar filled with snacks, delicacies, and trinkets, is ongoing until Jan. 25. Century City Mall is filled with restaurants to mark the occasion. Ho-Land, an established name in the world of hopia, offers Chinese pastries and snacks. Vina Trang’s spring rolls are at 10% off from Jan. 22 to 31, and Saigon Bistro customers get to enjoy a free Café Sua Da when they dine in on Jan. 21. Mann Hann wishes diners long life with their signature pancit, a staple in celebrations in Filipino and Chinese households alike. Test your luck with the Century City Mall Lucky Draw. Mallgoers just need to present their receipts dated Jan. 22-31 from any store in the mall and they automatically get the chance to win. Two shoppers will win a P2,000 pass from Anytime Fitness. The raffle draw will be held on Jan. 31, 5 p.m., at the Century City Mall Level 1 Concierge. No minimum purchase is required. Century City Mall is located at Century City, Kalayaan Ave. corner Salamanca St., Makati City.