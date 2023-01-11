TP mounts web series on financial literary

1 of 2

IN Tanghalang Pilipino’s (TP) new web series Tara Peeps: Dami Mong Alam, viewers follow the story of the Dimasinop siblings and in the process learn about financial literacy.

One day, the siblings — who all live under one roof — notice that their new money tree has just died. As they go about their day, the household suddenly loses its internet connection, water, and electricity. The series goes on to explain what happened.

Tara, Peeps! is a weekly children’s program which began airing in 2021 on DZRH’s multimedia platforms in a partnership between Tanghalang Pilipino (TP) and the Manila Broadcasting Company.

The original format of Tara, Peeps! featured three main characters: the host, a caller with a dilemma, and an expert, or actor in character, who would share their advice and expertise with the caller. It was filmed in a studio with the three characters conversing over a microphone — much like a tele-radio broadcast. Some of the earliest topics included the importance of vaccines, and coping with separation from loved ones.

THE WEB SERIES

On Jan. 8, TP released Tara Peeps: Dami Mong Alam, a new five-episode web series about financial literacy. Its first episode aired on DZRH News and streamed on the theater company’s social media platforms. A new episode premieres every Sunday at 3:30 p.m. The project was done in partnership with VISA.

“It aims to reach out to young adults and teach lessons on topics we do not learn in school or at home,” TP senior actor and series director Antonette Go told BusinessWorld in a Zoom interview on Jan. 9.

The series follows the Dimasinop siblings and how they cope with budgetary constraints.

The show stars Vince Macapobre, Sarah Monay, Edrick Alontado, and Lhorvie Nuevo as the siblings, Jonathan Tadioan as Tyong Dong, Judie Dimayuga as Mrs. Pound, and Ago Mago as DJ Pipay (the show host).

The production team wrote 20- to 22-minute scripts for each episode (the remaining eight minutes are reserved for radio advertisements).

“We had to reimagine a space audio-wise with scoring and coloring of words,” Ms. Go said. “As a voice actor in the series, kailangan hindi na siya monotonous lang iyung pagkakasabi, at mas colorful iyung pagbigkas ng salita (they should not be monotonous in saying their dialogue and words are delivered colorfully), since it would cater more to the imagination of radio audiences,” Ms. Go said about acting for radio.

Succeeding episodes will use taking care of plants — a trend in many households during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown — as a way of illustrating financial stories.

“Another thing to expect is that each character will encounter a financial challenge that is very relatable and how they will overcome it,” Ms. Go said.

“Tanghalang Pilipino is so open in a lot of topics as long as we can help our community learn about vital lessons we need to learn in life,” Ms. Go said, adding that they are open to pursuing more shows in partnership with other organizations.

“Our vision and mission is always to help our community, and also raising the artistic excellence and using the community issues at hand,” she added.

After Dami Mong Alam, Tara, Peeps! will return to its original format with three main characters in a discussion, with episodes for its second season lined up until May.

SHOWS ONSTAGE

For the upcoming stage performances of TP’s 36th performance season, TP will restage Ang Pag-uusig from Feb. 17 to March 12 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Black Box Theater. The play is the Filipino translation of the Tony Award-winning play The Crucible by Arthur Miller.

While the Cultural Center’s Main Building is closed for three years of renovation, TP will be performing at the Black Box Theater (formally known as Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez), in theaters and schools around Metro Manila, and on regional tours.

“We are you still fixing our deals with the schools, universities, and hopefully (we’ll) have tours around the Philippines.”

“Nagkaroon din ng blessing na hindi kami the stuck sa CCP kasi nakakalabas kami (It is also a blessing that we are not stuck in CCP since we get to move out). Eventually, kapag naayos na iyung CCP (when the CCP is renovated), we will bring back regional projects in Manila.”

Tara Peeps: Dami Mong Alam episodes premiere every Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on DZRH News, DZRH News Television, and TP's social media pages. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman