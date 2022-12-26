2023 Fashion Trends: Versatility, quality, functionality

1 of 3

IN 2023, fashion will be all about versatility and quality, as functional, vibrant, and innovative ensembles blend into the hybrid lifestyle post-pandemic, according to the fashion predictions of giant trend forecaster WGSN, comprised of a team of over 250 experts and data scientists that curate an immense online library of insights and inspirations in fashion, retail, and the whole lifestyle industry.

“Trends were more relaxed in 2022 as we all transitioned into the new normal. But 2023 trends are bolder, more expressive and at the same time, functional,” said fashion designer and industry expert Ionica Abrahan Lim, an educator at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Environment and Design.

She noted that consumers are now wiser and have become more conservative with their purchases. For women’s wear, upcycled shirts and unfinished hems will be in, as they become more conscious about garment production.

“Consumers push for circularity especially with the economic recession,” Ms. Abrahan Lim explained. “Fashion will be greatly influenced by popular hacks and tutorials featured in social media. Deconstruction and upcycling will produce more sustainable and less harmful garments, not to mention a boost in creativity and self-expression.”

Next year will likewise bid adieu to above-the-keyboard dressing, which was a hit amid the height of the work-from-home set-up.

“As hybrid settings continue to emerge, pieces that are easy for casual gathering but are still suitable for business meetings will create flexibility,” Ms. Abrahan Lim said about women’s fashion. “Layering is key for transitioning from day to party.”

For this category, she advised silky pieces and subtle yet feminine details, such as gatherings and sexy cutouts. Lingerie designs, sheer garments, slip dresses and corsets with accents also provide a more interesting texture for that day-to-night look.

For a more youth-focused approach, statement biker jackets with boxy silhouettes and vibrant racer overalls make for a comfortable, gender-inclusive investment that can go from season-to-season.

Soft utility likewise goes for all, as the new year ushers in a braver approach to practical elements. For ladies, apparel with sporty silhouettes and softer materials are in. Fashion-forward cargo pants that offer roomy and detachable belt pockets provide a more futuristic look, especially when paired with modish mini bags.

The same movements apply to men, as their wardrobe gets more experimental with new masculine identities and gender-inclusive themes.

“Vacationcore” now reigns over the racks as travel goes back to normal. The women’s section is all about coordinates in more polished looks and vibrant prints that scream holiday. The menswear department joins in with smarter loungewear that can go from home to city to carefree trips.

As textile innovations focus on quality rather than quantity, elevated basics are also back with micro textures in the spotlight. With redefined and interesting fabrication and volume, tailored apparel and familiar silhouettes are made more premium.

Outdoor hats, bejeweled belts, oversized earrings, and hair claws are back on the accessory list. “Crystals and charms give a great boost to a party look – ready for celebrations,” Ms. Abrahan Lim said. “Still following last year’s joyful expression,” she said, referring to 2022, “these added elements in your wardrobe will champion mood-boosting aesthetic and nostalgia.”