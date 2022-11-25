What to See This Week (11/25/22)

1 of 3

She Said

THE STORY of how New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor broke one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood. Directed by Maria Schrader, the film stars Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan. The New York Time’s Alexis Soloski writes, “The points the film makes about predation, complicity and silencing are often made in passing. She Said concentrates instead on process, prioritizing the patient accretion of testimony and corroboration. It’s a thriller, yes, but rendered discreetly, in sensible workplace separates. Its force accumulates slowly, stealthily even — lead by lead, fact by verified fact — until the tension surrounding a cursor’s click is an agony. (The New York Times had no control over the production of the film.).” Film review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer gives it a score of 87%, and an audience score of 89%.

MTRCB Rating: PG

Strange World

STRANGE WORLD is an animated feature about the Clades family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest, and by far most crucial, mission. Directed by Don Hall, and Qui Nguyen, the film features the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, and Jaboukie Young-White. Variety’s Peter Debruge writes, “It’s the characters as much as the environment that make this vibrant, Journey to the Center of the Earth-style adventure movie colorful and diverse in all the best ways.” Film review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer gives it a score of 74%.

MTRCB Rating: G

An Inconvenient Love

CONVENIENCE store staff Ayef dreams of becoming an international animator someday. Focused on her dream, she has no time for love until she meets Manny, a young man who is up for anything. Both believing that love is just another inconvenience, they agree to a convenient relationship that will expire on the month Ayef is set to leave for Singapore. Directed by Petersen Vargas, the film stars Donny Pangilinan, and Belle Mariano.

MTRCB Rating: PG