THE CRIME thriller On the Job: The Missing 8, directed by Erik Matti, was the night’s big winner at the 45th Gawad Urian awards. It won nine awards from its 12 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for John Arcilla.

The ceremony was held on Nov. 17 at the University of the Philippines-Diliman’s Cine Adarna in Quezon City.

On the Job: The Missing 8 shared the Best Picture award with Jun Robles Lana’s Big Night! which also won the award for Best Cinematography. Big Night! centers on Dharna, a gay beautician played by Christian Bables, whose name is mistakenly placed on the drug war watchlist and how he stops at nothing to prove his innocence. The film was last year’s Metro Manila Film Festival Best Picture.

The Missing 8, a 208-minute crime thriller, is a sequel to the film On the Job (released in 2013). It follows journalist Sisoy Salas (played by Mr. Arcilla) who investigates the sudden disappearance of his colleagues and of Roman Rubio (Denis Trillo), a prisoner temporarily brought out of prison to carry out executions.

The other categories it won were Best Supporting Actress for Lotlot De Leon, Best Supporting Actor for Dante Rivero, Best Screenplay for Michiko Yamamoto, Best Editing, Best Music, and Best Sound.

The film premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September last year. There, Mr. Arcilla received the Venice International Film Festival Volpi Cup for Best Actor.

On the Job: The Missing 8 is also the Philippines’ entry to the 95th Academy Awards, slated on March 2023. Its TV series version has been nominated for Best TV/Movie Mini-Series at the 50th International Emmy Awards. — MAPS

And the winner is…

The annual film awards are given by the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino, a group of film critics.

This year’s winners are:

• Best Film: On The Job: The Missing 8, and Big Night!

• Best Director: Erik Matti (On The Job: The Missing 8)

• Best Actress: Yen Santos (A Faraway Land)

• Best Actor: John Arcilla (On The Job: The Missing 8)

• Best Supporting Actress: Lotlot De Leon (On The Job: The Missing 8)

• Best Supporting Actor: Dante Rivero (On The Job: The Missing 8)

• Best Screenplay: Michiko Yamamoto (On The Job: The Missing 8)

• Best Cinematography: Carlo Canlas Mendoza (Big Night!)

• Best Documentary: The Right to Life by Arbi Barbarona

• Best Short Film: Dandansoy by Arden Rod Condez

•Best Editing: Gerone Centeno, Jay Altarejos (Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan); and Jay Halili (On The Job: The Missing 8)

• Best Production Design: Whammy Alcazaren (Kun Maupay Man It Panahon)

• Best Music: Erwin Romulo, Malek Lopez, Arvin Nogueras (On The Job: The Missing 8)

• Best Sound: Corinne De San Jose (On The Job: The Missing 8)

• Natatanging Gawad Urian: Roque “Roxlee” Federizon Lee