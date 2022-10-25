as French Film Fest returns for 25th year

THE FILM Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) office is working toward the signing of a co-production agreement between France and the Philippines that will open more opportunities for collaboration between French and Filipino filmmakers and more French and Filipino movies.

This according to FDCP Chairman Tirso Cruz III during his speech at the opening of the 25th French Film Festival in Manila on Oct. 21 at Greenbelt Cinema 3 in Makati.

“We hope to be able to sign very soon a co-production agreement with the Philippines. We hope that the UNESCO Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversities is going to be signed and that will allow to move forward beyond this commitment. We really want to promote closer cooperation between our two countries,” said Michele Boccoz, the Ambassador of France to the Philippines, in her opening remarks at the festival’s opening night. Ms. Boccoz was referring to the agreement that will fund co-production between both counties.

Current co-production projects between the Philippines and France include director Sigrid Bernardo’s Walang Ka-Paris, produced by Piolo Pascual. The film is now in post-production. Director Erik Matti is also set to work on the local adaptation of the French comedy-drama series Call My Agent.

FILM FESTIVAL

As part of the 75th-anniversary celebration of diplomatic relations between France and the Philippines, the French Film Festival in Manila has returned to the cinemas with 12 current releases. The film festival runs until Oct. 30 with screenings at the Greenbelt 3 cinemas in Makati City.

“France and the Philippines are countries of cinema — two nations that understand the strength of this industry which is also, above all, an art — a means of expression that allows the value of heritage of a nation, to promote it as a tourist destination, to highlight its cultural values, strengths and weaknesses,” Ms. Boccoz said at the festival opening.

“Film is a wonderful window that allows us to escape, to question, to laugh, and also to cry. These emotions we all feel as we dive into a movie, we owe it to the creators, authors, directors, and actors,” Ms. Boccoz added.

This year’s selection includes Lost Illusions by Xavier Gianolli and Farewell Mr. Haffmann by Fred Cavayé, set in Paris during World War 2; Notre Dame on Fire by Jean-Jacques Anneaud about the fire that damaged the historical monument in the center of Paris; Him by Guillaume Canet, on the life of a music composer; Paris Memories by Alice Winocour, which remembering Paris under terrorist attacks, a sequel to the popular French secret agent film OSS 117: From Africa with Love; Rise by Cédric Klapisch, which tells an inspiring story about a ballet dancer; and About Joan by Laurent Larivière, and Promises by Thomas Kruithof starring acclaimed French actress Isabelle Huppert.

“France has realized early on the need to open up to the world of cinema by welcoming filmmakers all over the world. The search for cultural diversity is an advantage as it allows our cultures and values to be enriched while in contact with each other,” Ms. Boccoz said.

The French Film Festival will also show Filipino director Erik Matti’s On the Job: The Missing 8 on Oct. 28, 8:30 p.m.

“There is nothing more mesmerizing than watching a film inside the cinema — experiencing the drama, exhilaration with the whole community, getting excited, laughing, crying, and getting scared sometimes but together. The TV screen and your sofa does not really come close to that feeling,” said the FDCP’s Mr. Cruz in his speech.

Tickets for each screening are priced at P200 and are available at the Greenbelt 3 Cinemas box office.

For screening schedule, visit https://bit.ly/FrenchFilmFest25. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman