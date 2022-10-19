Arts & Culture (10/19/22)

1 of 11

ARTablado presents Kintab Artists Group’s exhibit

ONE of the functions of great art is to fill a certain void, and there is a Bicolano word that means exactly that: Kanigoan (translation: fill the void). This is the central idea for a group show presented by Robinsons Land ARTablado from Oct. 16 to 31 at Robinsons Galleria, featuring around 80 artworks by the members of the Bicol-based Kintab Artists Group. Robinsons Land ARTablado, which has been hosting Kintab exhibitions at Robinsons Naga, invited the group members to present their latest works at Level 3 of Robinsons Galleria. And the resulting artworks revolve around the concept of “Kanigoan”— to satisfy what is lacking whether it be physical, emotional or conceptual. The Kintab Artists Group, Inc. (KAGI) was formed in 2013 in the town of Pili, Camariñes Sur. The goal is for the artist-members to express their individuality and, at the same time, promote Bicol arts and culture as well as local history. Kanigoan showcases the works of Albert Serrano, Aldrin Amaro, Bob Maltizo, Claireyenne Malanyaon, Cris Fragata-Gomez, Dennis Concepcion, Edgar Baesa, Elden Lumaniog, Gladys Borromeo, Harold Gomez, Jaime Coralde III, Jojit Begino, Jurrel Magistrado, Lea Gan, Lorenzo Miguel Credo, Mac Allison Calleja, Marivi Abas Encinas, Mary Rold Gomez, Mia France Dorosan, Michael Florano Sales, Nick Valenzuela, Noe Garcia, Ray Ubaldo, Renalyn Borebor, Reymel Gonzaga and Richard Cruz.

ManilArt 2022 opens at SM Aura

THE LONGEST-running visual arts fair in the Philippines, ManilART (established in 2009 as an annual flagship project of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts), will be held onsite at the SMX Aura Convention Center, Taguig City from Oct. 19 to 23. It shall be open to the public via online ticketing. The event is open to vaccinated guests from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Failure to present a valid vaccine card shall mean the valid ticket may be used for other General Admission slots subject to availability and time slot capacity. This event complies with stringent safety protocols approved by Safecity Taguig and is also viewable online through their portal www.manilartfair.com. For tickets, visit Ticketbooth.ph – ManilART 2022 – VIP Access. For more information contact 0977-807-3369, or e-mail manilartsecretariat@gmail.com.

Filipino design links Asia, the Americas and Europe

INSTITUTO Cervantes in Intramuros will be the venue of multi-national discussion series on design thinking for a complexly challenging world called EULAT for Culture: Filipino Design links with Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It is part of Design Week, the yearly festival for Filipino design and creativity that is national in scope, with talks, workshops, tours, and experiences in one week, and satellite events throughout the country from Oct. 15-22. With the theme “Design for All,” Design Week Philippines 2022 celebrates design as a creative tool for positive impact, a robust vehicle for inclusive, sustainable growth, and a rich, diverse expression of Filipino culture and identity in a series of hybrid events. In “EULAT for Culture,” each of the European and Latin American speakers takes up a driving idea from their practices at the forefront of their fields. Each will be part of a group including Filipinos whose work has similar trajectories. The speakers are Spanish architect Salvador Perez Arroyo, German-based green fashion/textile Italian designer Arianna Nicoletti, Austrian multi-media artist Horst Hortner, Daniela Gil Sevilla, Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Mexico and artisan Camelia Ramos, the sustainable development-driven practice of Italian Architect Romulo Nati, and the textile design and sommelier combination of the French-Filipina team of Kévin and Adrienne Charuel. Filipino scholar Fernando N. Zialcita, Ph.D., and chef Margarita Fores, respectively, speak on behalf of Mexico and Italy, as well as the Philippines, in their presentations. Other speakers include veteran urban planner architect Nathaniel Von Einsiedel, food scholar and anthropologist Corazon S. Alvina, graphic designer Jowee Alviar, architect Deo Alam and the architectural partners Sudarshan Khadka, Jr. and Alex Furunes, social entrepreneur Reese Fernandez, textile innovator Ana Lagon, and food scholar Datu Sharif Pendatun. The events series is organized by the EUNIC cluster in Manila (European Union National Institutes for Culture is Europe’s network of national cultural institutes and organizations) and RIDCULT (the Ibero-American Network for Cultural Diplomacy), together with the DTI-Design Center of the Philippines. The Embassy of Spain Manila initiated the project, and its curator is Marian Pastor Roces. This project is made possible with the collaboration of the Embassies of Austria, Chile, and Mexico, as well as the Alliance Française de Manille, the Philippine Italian Association, and the Goethe Institut.

West Gallery opens 4 exhibits

WEST Gallery will be opening four exhibits on Oct. 20, which will run until Nov. 19. The exhibit are: “shape and form,” featuring works by Ayka Go; “To everything there is a season,” featuring works by Nicole Tee; Katherine Nuñez’s “Starting Little Fires”; and Jett Osian’s “Social Animals”. The gallery is located at 48 West Ave., Quezon City. It is open from Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

National Museum holds Kidlat Tahimik exhibition

“INDIO-GENIUS: 500 Taon ng Labanang Kultural (1521-2021),” an exhibit of works by National Artist Eric de Guia, better known as Kidlat Tahimik, will open on Oct. 22 at the ground floor and second floor of the National Museum of Anthropology in Luneta, Manila. This exhibition, like his films, revolves around the war on culture, a battle for the soul of the Filipino legacy. The term “indi-genius” was coined by Mr. Tahimik’s Ifugao mentor Lopes Na-Uyac (later changed to “indio-genius” by Mr. Tahimik), referring to the innate brilliance of the Filipino people, especially the indigenous communities. Accepting how embedded Western influence is in Filipinos’ daily life, Mr. Tahimik hopes to balance this with original and authentic local storytelling through Kataas-taasang Kaalamang Katutubo (KKK). The 80-year-old National Artist continues to showcase his “kapa-kapa” technique, a style he is recognized for even in filmmaking. What may seem chaotic to some is actually a free-flowing, instinctive method wherein he follows where his environment leads him and makes use of whatever it provides him instead of enforcing his own plans and designs onto his art.

Opera concert at the Metropolitan Theater

THE METROPOLITAN Theater presents a concert featuring newly conferred National Artist for Music Fides Cuyugan-Asensio on Oct. 22, 7 p.m. Fides Cuyugan-Asensio is a coloratura soprano, actress, director, writer, and teacher. To register to watch for free, visit https://bit.ly/3g8lQCd. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/METphOfficial/?ref=page_internal.

Group exhibit at ArtistSpace

“INTERMINGLING Forces,” presented by Open Art Gallery, is a group exhibition of Filipino visual artists Amador Barquilla, Ann Baldemor-Moneda, Amiel Cagayat, Jonathan Dangue, Francis Nacion, Almer Moneda, Carlo Ongchangco, and Melissa Yeung Yap. It will be on view from Oct. 22 to Nov. 5, with an Artist’s Reception on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m., at the ArtistSpace at the Ground Level, Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Ave. corner De La Rosa St., Greenbelt Park, Makati City. In Philippine Art, evolution is expressed in various forms that are the product of the “intermingling forces” of history, culture, artistic influences from within and without, individual artistry, and the market. Like a spiral, things go seemingly in a circle, but seen from the lens of history, it circles always forward. Such is the case in this exhibit where the artists reflect what resonates with Philippine culture, like those who have before them, but with their individual artistic predilections. ArtistSpace is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

‘Pamumulaklak’ reflects on women’s issues

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP), together with Kababaihan sa Sining at Bagong Sibol na Kamalayan (Kasibulan), presents “Pamumulaklak,” a discussion on cultural works on issues affecting marginal women that resonate with the artworks of visual artist Imelda Cajipe Endaya, on Oct. 22, 3 p.m., at the CCP Main Gallery. The discussion will be live streamed via the CCP and CCP VAMD Facebook Pages. Moderated by Kasibulan member Yllang Montenegro, guest speakers Elaine Clemente, Marra Lanot, and Faye Cura will talk about their past and present engagements on various women’s advocacies such as social justice, women empowerment, ecofeminism, foregrounding of local art, championing of indigenous materials, and the artist’s role as citizen. Ms. Clemente will share about the beginnings of Kasibulan and how its activities became spaces for empowerment, not just of women artists but also of communities. Writer Ms. Lanot will give a historical account of activism by women artists and writers through a pre-recorded sharing about the Concerned Artists of the Philippines Women’s Desk in the early 1980s. Gantala Press’ Faye Cura will present a situationer on women’s issues and struggles, as well as the importance of connecting with grassroot communities and the role of publication in making these connections visible. There will also be pop-up stores featuring artworks, crafts, and books by Kasibulan, Gantala Press, Amihan, and RUWA at the hallways outside the Main Gallery.

Conrad Manila hosts Impy Pilapil exhibit

CONRAD Manila presents “Of Arts and Wine: Traces of Infinity,” an exhibit of works by Impy Pilapil. The 21st edition of the hotel’s “Of Art and Wine” exhibit series, it will open at Conrad’s Gallery C on Oct. 26.

Play tackles HIV stigma

WARD 448, a play written and directed by Rodel Mercado, presents three stories of individuals that have HIV virus. The play depicts the fight-or-flight response of persons infected with this life-threatening disease and how discrimination, ignorance, and stigma exacerbate the predicament of the persons with HIV. The stories are told from the point of view of a news reporter, whose news story covers three RITM in-patients who stay in the same ward. The play stars Carla Mae, Anna Escobia, Justine Torralba, VJ Mendoza, Kevin Posadas, Rey Correjado, Ronnie Martinez, and Roeder Camanag. Director Mercado says: “The production’s main reason for being is that we want to shed light and give the correct information about people with HIV affliction. Yes, we focus on their difficulties and struggles, especially in coming to terms that they have the HIV infection and they manage to maintain their dignity and humanity. WARD 448, produced Frontline Production Inc., will have performances on Oct. 29 and 30, at 3 and 7 p.m., at the RCBC Theater (Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium), 4th Floor, Tower II, RCBC Plaza, 6819 Ayala Ave., Makati City. Tickets are available at ticket2me.net.

Allianz PNB Life reveals new mural

ALLIANZ PNB Life upholds its commitment to sustainable transport and health protection with the recent launch of the new Allianz Ride Safe mural. The mural is located at the Apartment Ridge Underpass in Ayala, Makati. “It’s a beautiful piece of art that really captures the depth of Ride Safe’s sustainability message,” Allianz PNB Life Head of Sustainability Gino Riola said. “Cycling is not just a lifestyle change that vastly improves people’s health. It also contributes greatly to the reduction of carbon emissions and vehicular pollution, and it encourages a sense of belonging in a community that shares in your advocacy. Seeing the mural, it’s a concrete reminder of all these things.” The mural project was done in partnership with AyalaLand, the Makati Business Club, and MACEA. In 2021, Allianz PNB Life partnered with the City of Manila to install bike racks designed to reflect the history of the various locations like Rajah Sulayman Park, Kartilya ng Katipunan, and Intramuros. For more information on Allianz PNB Life’s Ride Safe campaign, visit www.allianzpnblife.ph.

Kid’s book series on mental health

AHA! Stories, created by MAGIS Creative Spaces, is a book series that aims to comfort children through their anxieties and guide their trusted adults in accompanying them through painful experiences. Sharing narratives of healing and growth, AHA! Stories is drawn from children’s real-life resilience stories from around the world, as witnessed by Dr. Gina Alfonso, the series’ lead author, during her work as a trainer and mental health clinician at Save the Children International. Ms. Alfonso is also the founder of MAGIS Creative Spaces, a social enterprise that specializes in the use of the expressive arts in therapy and psychosocial support services for individuals and organizations. During her time at Save the Children International, Ms. Alfonso witnessed how parents, teachers, and caregivers used her expressive arts programs to help children living in the midst of war or recovering from displacement due to natural disasters or political violence. Expressive arts therapy uses visual art, music, dance, drama, and other forms of creative expression to help both children and adults process difficult emotions and create a change in behavior or thought. This is different from art therapy, which uses only one form of art. First in the AHA! Stories series is a tale from the Philippines titled Ang mga Alon sa Amin (The Waves Nearby), a bilingual book in Filipino and English inspired by the resilience of the Tagbanua community from Sitio Alulad, Culion, Palawan after Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) struck their community in 2013. Written by Alfonso, Rainey S. Dolatre, and Coleen Ramirez-Panahon, with illustrations by Ianthe Pimentel, it tells the story of Mario, a Tagbanua child who lives near the seashore. After a super typhoon ravages his community, he develops a fear of the waves and avoids the outside as much as he can. It is only when he and his community turn to their traditional songs and dances that he learns to process his anxiety and heal from his pain. At the end of the book, readers will find expressive arts activities that adults can use to talk about the story with their children and to teach them how to manage their own stress. Ms. Alfonso hopes to use a portion of the proceeds from book sales to rebuild a classroom that had provided shelter for the Tagbanua community during Yolanda. This same classroom was depicted in her upcoming book. Ang mga Alon sa Amin is only of six children’s books in AHA! Stories. Coming soon are stories from Haiti, El Salvador, China, Uganda, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Ang mga Alon sa Amin is available for purchase through bit.ly/ahapreorder-alon. For details visit magiscreative.net or contact MAGIS Creative Spaces at bookings.magis@gmail.com.

Artist with Autism unboxes Shoebox Sketches NFT Collection

ARTIST VICO Cham unveiled Shoebox Sketches. A collection of hand-drawn sketches numbering in the thousands, Mr. Cham started drawing these artworks over two decades ago as a young boy. Kept in his mother’s shoeboxes, these sketches remained largely unknown until recently when they found their home in the most fitting medium as NFTs. According to his mother, Cathy Cham, he has been making an average of 20 sketches every day and continues to do so, amounting to an estimated 143,000 sketches during his lifetime. Of these 143,000, an estimated 8,000 have been located, and over 500 have been digitized and minted as phygital pieces as the first batch of the Shoebox Sketches. The goal of the Cham family is to share these sketches with the world. The Shoebox Sketches will be sold as phygital pieces — NFTs with a physical counterpart. Each purchase of a Shoebox Sketch NFT will also come with the physical sketch mounted on an 8×3-inch acrylic sandwich frame. In addition to the sketches, another collection called the “Cleopatra Collection” will be sold as NFTs backed by physical paintings. All Vico Cham NFT holders will also receive exclusive benefits such as airdrops/giveaways, exclusive content, and other items. Both collections are now listed on Rarible.com. View and buy the collections at https://rarible.com/shoeboxsketchesbyvicocham, and https://rarible.com/cleopatras. For inquiries, message Telegram:https://t.me/vicochamnfts.