ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Actor Alec Baldwin and the producers of the Western movie Rust have reached a settlement in a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who Mr. Baldwin shot dead during filming last year, the parties said on Wednesday.

As part of the settlement, production on the low-budget film will resume in January with the late cinematographer’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, serving as executive producer. Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, will continue as director and the same actors, including Mr. Baldwin, will play principal roles.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame,” said Mr. Hutchins, a mergers and acquisitions lawyer. “All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident.” Mr. Baldwin and others could still face criminal charges over the death of the 42-year-old cinematographer in October 2021 at a ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, a local prosecutor said after the settlement was announced.

During production of the movie, Halyna Hutchins was shot dead by Mr. Baldwin when a revolver he was using during a rehearsal fired a live round. The 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live actor denied responsibility for Ms. Hutchins’ death and said live rounds should never have been allowed on the set. — Reuters