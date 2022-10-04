Entertainment News (10/04/22)

1 of 5

Time travel show on Korean Viu Originals

NEW Korean shows centered on getting second chances can be seen on Viu . There is the time-travel historical drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, where star-crossed lovers meet again in the present after a tragic ending to their previous romance; and the fantasy-thriller romcom My Love From the Star, where an immortal alien finds the reincarnated version of his true love who had died several hundred years ago. These two shows are now available on top K-content streaming service Viu. Other shows on second chances are Viu Originals Again My Life; From Now On, Showtime; and Why Here. K-drama fans can access unlimited entertainment via PLDT Home Fiber which, at P80/month, offers the cheapest Viu Premium access in the Philippines and charges it to every subscriber’s monthly bill. For more information, visit https://pldthome.com/viu.

Ysa Yaneza releases new single

SINGAPOREAN-Filipino singer-songwriter Ysa Yaneza returns with a new single, “1Nightwitu,” which celebrates women empowerment and encourages women to embrace their sexuality and value their self-worth. According to Ms. Yaneza, the song is also about knowing one’s self, exuding confidence, and promoting self-love, especially in a time when society is still conflicted on how women should carry themselves in public. Ms. Yaneza wrote the song and it is co-written/produced by LA-based artist Shubu, who has worked with international music acts such as Paul Cherry, Anna Burch, and Dorian Electra. Its accompanying music video, directed by Jaig D Guzman, will be released on Oct. 4. “1Nightwitu” is the official lead single of her upcoming self-titled EP, YSA. Ms. Yaneza is in Manila in November to promote the EP. “1Nightwitu” is available on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Ed Sheeran does a Pokemon song

SINGER Ed Sheeran has collaborated with The Pokémon Company on a new song, “Celestial.” The special track will appear in the upcoming video games, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, which are launching on Nov. 18 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch family of consoles. A music video for the song is now available on Mr. Sheeran’s official YouTube channel. The “Celestial” video is inspired by Sheeran’s childhood fascination with the franchise and features some of his favorite Pokémon such as Pikachu, Squirtle, Machamp, Snorlax and more. It follows a typical day in Mr. Sheeran’s life with a Pokémon twist and was directed by Yuichi Kodama. The video is full of easter eggs for fans to discover and transports viewers back to a simpler time in their childhood when the sky was the limit. “I’ve played Pokémon since I was in primary school,” said Mr. Sheeran in a statement. “Me and my brother used to have different versions of the games and would trade Pokémon together ‘til we each completed our Pokédex. I loved the cards but the games are what I lost myself in. I loved the whole world they created; it kept me distracted if there was negative stuff happening in my life/school that I wanted to avoid. It was a world I could escape into and I’ve played it ever since. Even though I’m 31 now, I still own the same Game Boy Color and play Pokémon Yellow or Silver on planes and trains when I’m on tour. It’s such an honor to add a song into a Pokémon game and shoot a nostalgic video too,” he said. “Celestial” is available now to purchase and stream on https://edsheeran.lnk.to/celestial. For more information on Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, visit: https://scarletviolet.pokemon.com/en-us/.

KAIA releases new single

P-POP GIRL group KAIA explores a more R&B-leaning direction in their new single “Dalawa,” released under Sony Music Entertainment. “Dalawa” is a song that tells a story familiar to many: catching unrequited feelings for someone close to you,” the group said in a statement. “While it veers away from the upbeat, dance-pop tunes that we’ve been dishing out since our debut, this particular material sticks to our strengths as a girl group.” “Dalawa” is available on all digital music platforms worldwide.

Money Heist spinoff begins production

THE NEW cast of Netflix’s Berlin, a spinoff of La casa de papel (a.k.a. Money Heist), has begun filming in Paris this month and will take place over several weeks between the French capital and Madrid. The show follows the most extraordinary heists of Berlin, the character played by Pedro Alonso in La casa de papel. Alongside him, his new gang: Michelle Jenner plays Keila, an expert in electronic engineering; Tristán Ulloa plays Damián, a philanthropic professor and Berlin’s confidant; Begoña Vargas plays Cameron, a kamikaze who always lives on the edge; Julio Peña Fernández brings to life Roi, Berlin’s faithful squire; and Joel Sánchez plays Bruce, the relentless man of action in the gang. The eight episodes of the series, created by Esther Martínez Lobato (La casa de papel, Sky Rojo) and Álex Pina (La casa de papel, Sky Rojo), and will be directed by Albert Pintó (Sky Rojo, Malasaña 32), David Barrocal (Sky Rojo, La casa de papel), and Geoffrey Cowper (Day Release).