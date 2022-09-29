CHINA Blue by Jereme Leung in the Conrad Hotel in Pasay City made it to Tripadvisor’s list of Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Asia. Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, made the announcement as part of its Travellers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants. These are its user’s top-rated spots across the globe, inclusive of six different subcategories of restaurant types. They span 51 countries in six continents. The complete list can be viewed at tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Restaurants<https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Restaurants>.

“Global labor challenges and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions continued to limit dine-in capacity in some markets — for instance, some Asian nations were closed to international tourists for nearly the entire data evaluation period. Still, gourmands the world over savored dining out, leaving millions of reviews on Tripadvisor chronicling their experiences,” the company’s announcement said.

According to Tripadvisor’s rankings, the No. 1 Fine Dining Restaurant in the world for 2022 is The Old Stamp House Restaurant <https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g186319-d1209702-Reviews-The_Old_Stamp_House_Restaurant-Ambleside_Lake_District_Cumbria_England.html> in Ambleside, United Kingdom.

“Taking the No. 1 spot for the second consecutive year, Old Stamp House, run by two brothers, is revered for its intimate, unique setting and tasting menu,” it said.

Meanwhile, in Asia, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Bengaluru in India saw two restaurants each land in the top 10 list of Asian fine dining restaurants.

Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in Asia:

1. Akira Back — Bangkok, Thailand (Also ranked #17 in the World) https://www.tripadvisor.com.sg/Restaurant_Review-g293916-d13275747-Reviews-Akira_Back-Bangkok.html

2. Summer Pavilion — Singapore (Also ranked #22 in the World) https://www.tripadvisor.com.sg/Restaurant_Review-g294265-d796940-Reviews-Summer_Pavilion-Singapore.html

3. Tin Lung Heen — Hong Kong (Also ranked #23 in the World) https://www.tripadvisor.com.sg/Restaurant_Review-g294217-d2399904-Reviews-Tin_Lung_Heen-Hong_Kong.html

4. Mandarin Grill + Bar at Mandarin Oriental — Hong Kong (Also ranked #24 in the World) https://www.tripadvisor.com.sg/Restaurant_Review-g294217-d941989-Reviews-Mandarin_Grill_Bar_at_Mandarin_Oriental_Hong_Kong-Hong_Kong.html

5. The District Grill Room and Bar — Bangkok, Thailand https://www.tripadvisor.com.sg/Restaurant_Review-g293916-d4092525-Reviews-The_District_Grill_Room_and_Bar-Bangkok.html

6. The Raj Pavilion — Bengaluru, India https://www.tripadvisor.com.sg/Restaurant_Review-g297628-d5913154-Reviews-The_Raj_Pavilion-Bengaluru_Bangalore_District_Karnataka.html

7. Boy’N’Cow — Seminyak, Indonesia https://www.tripadvisor.com.sg/Restaurant_Review-g469404-d12730186-Reviews-Boy_N_Cow-Seminyak_Kuta_District_Bali.html

8. Kaage at VARU by Atmosphere — Madivaru, Maldives (Also ranked #2 Best Date Night Restaurant in the World) https://www.tripadvisor.com.sg/Restaurant_Review-g18969604-d20897627-Reviews-Kaage_at_VARU_by_Atmosphere-Madivaru.html

9. China Blue by Jereme Leung — Pasay, Philippines https://www.tripadvisor.com.sg/Restaurant_Review-g298452-d10164846-Reviews-China_Blue_by_Jereme_Leung-Pasay_Metro_Manila_Luzon.html

10. Karavalli — Bengaluru, India https://www.tripadvisor.com.sg/Restaurant_Review-g297628-d1568903-Reviews-Karavalli-Bengaluru_Bangalore_District_Karnataka.html

To see all the winners, including the best in the world, visit tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Restaurants.